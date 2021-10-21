Kanye West changes his name to Ye

MUMBAI: On Oct. 18, a judge officially approved Kanye West's name change, a request he filed to the court back in August. "There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," documents, obtained by E! News, state. "The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from Kanye Omari West to Ye."
The Grammy winner has not publicly commented on his new moniker. But we're certainly waiting…
Kanye West has gone by many names since becoming an artist, but now, he wants to officially be known as Ye.
According to Aug. 11 court documents obtained by E! News, the rapper filed a request to change his name from Kanye Omari West to just "Ye". He stated in the filing that he wants to make the change for "personal reasons."
Kim Kardashian's estranged husband first gave himself the nickname back in 2018, ahead of an appearance on Saturday Night Live. He tweeted, "The being formally known as Kanye West...I am YE."
At the time, he said in an interview that the moniker held a deeper spiritual meaning. "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you.' So, I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are."
The album Ye came out months before he was scheduled to share the Yahndi album. Ultimately, that project was seemingly shelved, with Kanye putting out Jesus Is King in October 2019.
If this is giving fans déja vu, there's good reason. His loyal followers are still waiting for him to share his latest project, Donda, which was initially scheduled for release on July 23.
