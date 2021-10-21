For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Oct 2021 14:20 |  By RnMTeam

Anusha Dandekar denies rumours about her joining 'Bigg Boss 15'

MUMBAI: Actress, VJ and singer Anusha Dandekar is making headlines after her new post that she shared on social media about her participation in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

There was a rumour going around on her entry on the show and being the ex-girlfriend of Karan Kundrra, people were expecting more twists in the show. But Anusha has recently nullified all such stories and requested everyone to stop making such assumptions.

At the end of her long post, she clarifies on not being part of the show. She wrote: "So again this is my life, my happy place. And for the love of God please stop this nonsense about me going on 'Bigg Boss' to fill some page in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I'm not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it's about MY growth! This is about ME! Stop undermining my achievements as a self-made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don't need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you, who just let me live and spread happiness."

She also talked about her life and health in the initial parts of her note saying: "I am so grateful for my health and the last few days I laughed more than I have in a long time, I received so much love, happiness, warmth and kindness. I was in beautiful locations and got to shoot my new campaign there as well (can't wait for you to see!) The weather was perfect, I tried some of the yummiest food, I danced, I swam, I shopped and woke up to the peaceful ocean and the Burj! The perfect combo for me, a beach baby and a city girl! And I was with two of my best girlfriends."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
actress Anusha Dandekar Bigg Boss 15 music
Related news
News | 21 Oct 2021

EORTV aims for a changed society with their anthem #BeginsWithYou

MUMBAI: EORTV is one platform which has a clear mind-set - to bring change in the minds of people and the platform moves ahead with their thought but introducing the world an anthem to bring that change with #BeginsWithYou.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

BLACKPINK's Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Snake, and Ozuna gears up for "SG"

MUMBAI: DJ Snake has dropped a new teaser for his upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna! The four singers are currently gearing up to release their highly-anticipated collab single “SG,” which is due out on October 22.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

Kanye West changes his name to Ye

MUMBAI: On Oct. 18, a judge officially approved Kanye West's name change, a request he filed to the court back in August. "There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," documents, obtained by E! News, state. "The Decree is signed and filed.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

Sachet Parampara enjoy crazy fandom in Goa!

MUMBAI: Sachet & Parampara Tandon became a household name after the musical success of Kabir Singh, which was the most loved album of 2019. Two years and many blockbuster songs later, the duo has amassed a crazy fan following testimony of which was their recent trip to Goa.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2021

'Willy Wonka', 'Goldfinger' songwriter Leslie Bricusse no more

MUMBAI: Oscar- and Grammy-winning songwriter Leslie Bricusse, whose songs for Broadway and Hollywood include 'What Kind of Fool Am I?' and 'Pure Imagination', died on Tuesday in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France. He was 90.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Sachet Parampara enjoy crazy fandom in Goa!

MUMBAI: Sachet & Parampara Tandon became a household name after the musical success of Kabir Singh, which was the most loved album of 2019. Two...read more

2
Kanye West changes his name to Ye

MUMBAI: On Oct. 18, a judge officially approved Kanye West's name change, a request he filed to the court back in August. "There being no objections...read more

3
EORTV aims for a changed society with their anthem #BeginsWithYou

MUMBAI: EORTV is one platform which has a clear mind-set - to bring change in the minds of people and the platform moves ahead with their thought but...read more

4
Producer Mridul Meena unites Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pandey for his debut music video ‘Aadat’

MUMBAI: Bollywood music videos are popularly known to make an instant impact on us and connect with everyone in no time. The depiction of any short...read more

5
Raashi Sood's track 'Sorry Sorry' is a treat for all newlyweds

MUMBAI: The festive season is in full swing with Karva Chauth waiting to lend a romantic shade to the moon and the sky and singer Raashi Sood has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games