Mannat Noor released a festive season song ‘Mithi Jahi’

MUMBAI: Singer Mannat Noor dropped a new Punjabi song “Mithi Jahi” featuring Arjun Bijlani, under MN Melody.
Excited about the release, “The theme and story line for “Mithi Jahi” was dandiya as it's a festive season, Navratri is here, so I thought why not to have one for this festive only”.
Her 2021 started on a positive note and she expects to end in the same way. The singer wants to reach a mass audience, wishing to get love and support from all over the world, not only Punjab.
Her journey as a singer has been amazing, she shared. She has worked with great music directors and singers, also “Laung Laachi” song has been such a big hit. “I love singing and will continue doing it”.
Speaking about her future projects, “So many new projects are lined up, few are Hindi songs, few proper Punjabi folks and all. Also have plans to come with some duets with male singers”.
Stay Tuned!
