News |  20 Oct 2021 15:50 |  By RnMTeam

"I would only consider myself a true lyricist when I will be able to deliver 10 percent of what Amitabh Bhattacharya does," said Bollywood lyricist Alka khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood is incomplete with its elaborate songs and the heart-touching lyrics it possesses. It has been observed that while the legendary lyricists are still dominating our industry, there are many young talents making a significant mark in bringing out songs that touch the audience’s hearts. One such artist is Alka Khan who has given us some great songs like ‘As Pass’ and ‘Higher’.

As she recently started out in the industry, we asked her who inspired her to become a lyricist, which she acclaimed. “I was always passionate about writing songs but when I came across the work of Amitabh Bhattacharya, I was truly inspired and in spite of my debut in the industry, I would only consider myself as a true lyricist when I am able to deliver at least 10 percent of what he delivers to the industry”.

When asked about what sparked her interest in writing songs, she mentioned. “I inherited my love of writing from my father, and till today his shayaris inspire me to become a better writer. Being from Bareilly, my journey to Bollywood wasn’t easy but the support from my family and friends like Swati Sharma has been immense, and it inspired me to become better at my art”.

Alka Khan is bilingual and has been writing songs in English, Hindi, and Hinglish. She is working on some more drafts and is looking forward to mesmerizing her audience.

Amitabh Bhattacharya Bollywood lyricist Alka khan
