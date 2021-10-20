"I would only consider myself a true lyricist when I will be able to deliver 10 percent of what Amitabh Bhattacharya does," said Bollywood lyricist Alka khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood is incomplete with its elaborate songs and the heart-touching lyrics it possesses. It has been observed that while the legendary lyricists are still dominating our industry, there are many young talents making a significant mark in bringing out songs that touch the audience’s hearts. One such artist is Alka Khan who has given us some great songs like ‘As Pass’ and ‘Higher’.
As she recently started out in the industry, we asked her who inspired her to become a lyricist, which she acclaimed. “I was always passionate about writing songs but when I came across the work of Amitabh Bhattacharya, I was truly inspired and in spite of my debut in the industry, I would only consider myself as a true lyricist when I am able to deliver at least 10 percent of what he delivers to the industry”.
When asked about what sparked her interest in writing songs, she mentioned. “I inherited my love of writing from my father, and till today his shayaris inspire me to become a better writer. Being from Bareilly, my journey to Bollywood wasn’t easy but the support from my family and friends like Swati Sharma has been immense, and it inspired me to become better at my art”.
Alka Khan is bilingual and has been writing songs in English, Hindi, and Hinglish. She is working on some more drafts and is looking forward to mesmerizing her audience.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur come together for the first time for Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe’. The romantic track tells a...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West, born as Kanye Omari West, has legally changed his name to Ye. After filing paperwork to change his name, the rapper will...read more
MUMBAI: The multi-creative artist who pursues everything that inspires her is currently excited about her indie-pop Album ‘High Priestess’. Rising to...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and songwriter Tanzeel Khan has released his first single 'Yeh Dil' from his debut album 'Dastaan'. Tanzeel is known for tracks like '...read more
MUMBAI: Karva Chauth is around the corner and singer Raashi Sood has the most perfect song for the newlyweds. Big Bang Music and the singer dropped...read more