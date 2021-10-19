For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Oct 2021 15:34

South Korea girl band aespa debuts at No. 20 on Billboard 200

MUMBAI: Eleven months after making its debut, emerging South Korean girl group aespa has hit the Billboard main albums chart for the first time. Its first EP 'Savage' debuted at No. 20, Billboard said on Sunday (U.S. time).

'Savage' ranked No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart for this week, the music album ranking service said on its Twitter account, reports Yonhap news agency. It is the highest rank achieved by a first album from a K-pop girl group, according to the group's management agency SM Entertainment.

Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records. The new album had topped real-time charts of various domestic music streaming services upon its release early this month.

(Source: IANS)

