Murtaza Akbar's 'Ek Shaam Tum' narrates true story of him and his wife

MUMBAI: Murtaza Akbar is a Desi artist now based in US. Murtaza mainly considers himself as a “singer-songwriter”.

As per Murtaza, “Ek Shaam Tum” is one of his truest compositions. The track narrates the true story of how Murtaza met his wife which was perfectly penned by lyricist Divyesh Mungra. Murtaza worked with LA based producer, Will Saulsky for this track. As per Murtaza, no one understands his compositions better than Will and this track was produced/mixed to perfection as far as Murtaza’s vision is concerned.

In fact, Murtaza goes on to say that this track is Will’s creation more than his because executing a vision without a reference is almost impossible for any producer and he felt as if Will had read his mind as far as this song is concerned. Murtaza then reached out to Zoha Zuberi through his friend Eahab Akhtar who also mastered this track. Murtaza feels honored to have Zoha on board as a featured artist on this track.

As per Murtaza, Zoha’s vocal dynamics on this track were absolutely on point. This track needed a sensitive touch as far as “vocals” were concerned and Zoha delivered that flawlessly.

Musically, he is mostly self taught but he does undergo vocal training from a classical vocal coach in India. Murtaza likes to compose his songs using his guitar. Murtaza’s prior releases include “Le Dil Mera”, “Jhoothi” and “Chaahat”. Murtaza works full time in IT working on music on the side.