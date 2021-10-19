Matoma teams up with Kodaline's Steve Garrigan on empowering new track "Never Surrender"

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed DJ and producer Matoma collaborates with Steve Garrigan, the front man of rock band Kodaline to share an empowering new single, "Never Surrender". Written during lockdown, "Never Surrender" is a follow up to Matoma's previous singles "Summer Feeling (feat. Jonah Kagen)" and "Good Vibes" with HRVY.

With Matoma’s uplifting production and Steve Garrigan’s melancholic and earnest vocal delivery, both artists' diverse influences come together to deliver a perfectly produced pop dance track that provides the space for Steve's heartfelt lyrics to take center-stage, layered over classic piano house keys, twisted trumpets, and ‘80s synth stabs.

Having been inspired by some of his own life experiences, Steve Garrigan shares, "This is a song about bullying and anxiety, believing in yourself and never giving up on who you are."

Having also recently published his memoirs, Steve's widely-acclaimed band Kodaline has a unique ability to capture intense emotions in arena-scaled songs, putting some of that familiar raw emotion into "Never Surrender". Well established with a huge fan base across the world, Kodaline has three number one albums in Ireland and has topped the charts in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore based on streams.

On how his personal experiences helped to shape the song, Matoma shares, "After graduating high school and dreaming of who and what I would become, it was always to follow my love for music and make a living from it in some way. I ended up choosing something safer than music and joining the military, because frankly I was too scared to embrace my dream. But dreams have a way of not letting go, and I ended up dedicating my life that path that has now led me here. 'Never Surrender' is my interpretation of this journey - to never give up on something you strongly want no matter what others - or your own fears - say you can or can't do."

In the first chapter of Matoma’s (aka Tom Lagergren) career, he rose from a bedroom producer to becoming one of dance music’s biggest and brightest new stars. Between his solo tracks, two albums, and star-studded collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo, The Vamps and Snoop Dogg, the beloved Norwegian artist has amassed a staggering 2 billion + streams.

Matoma delivers songs with energy, irresistible melodies and relatable stories that can get a party pumping, motivate your morning, or bring solace to sadness - cutting across genres but always connected by a sense of boundless positivity. He's crafted his signature sound, one that's flavoured with vintage synths and the warmth of live instrumentation.