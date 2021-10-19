DIVINE makes a foray in the Crypto World, launches Kohinoor-Inspired NFT in collaboration with Santanu Hazarika

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum rapper DIVINE has announced his foray into the cryptocurrency ecosphere with his first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) ahead of the second anniversary celebrations of his 2019 released debut album. The first ever NFT is a collaboration with award winning visual artist Santanu Hazarika and will be available on the domestic crypto start-up, WazirX on the 13th of October 2021.

Over the weekend, the hip-hop legend, along with Hazarika, broadcasted the news of rapper joining the NFT movement via their social media platforms - an announcement that received great enthusiasm from both of their fan armies.

The NFT presented in collaboration is inspired by DIVINE’s success graph in the music business and visual artist Santanu Hazarika has created a striking visual that pays homage to the rapper’s debut album ‘Kohinoor’.

Earlier in March this year, ‘Kohinoor’ was certified 20-times platinum whilst the reggaeton-infused single ‘Chal Bombay’ from the very same album went 30-times platinum. The album introduced DIVINE’s legacy to the world whilst fronting the ever-evolving hip-hop movement of India. Regarded as one of the most highly anticipated releases of that year, the eight-track critically acclaimed album released on Mass Appeal India in partnership with Gully Gang; featured hip-hop elite like Grammy Award-winning ill Wayno and New York rapper Dave East to old-time collaborators Phenom aka Pinaki Rattan and Gully Gang associates like Shah Rule, Aavrutti and D’Evil, and Carnatic singer and songwriter Sid Sriram.

DIVINE states, “The music industry has evolved over time and with the advent of technology artists are now embracing newer techniques to stay in touch with their fan community. The NFT marketplace is a disruptive one that is establishing forward-thinking ways in which artists can connect with fans. Kohinoor holds a very significant place in my life and this NFT embracing the most incredible art you've ever seen is a personal milestone for me. I hope my involvement in the NFT community inspires more artists to jump on the crypto bandwagon.”

Santanu Hazarika elaborates, "The artwork is a homage to the iconic Kohinoor album and to the journey of grey to gold while navigating the path of the angel and the devil. Vivian asked if I could incorporate a beast in the artwork so I took references of two beings - a lion's mane and a snake's scales. The valour of an angel and the slither of a snake with an animated halo and black angel wings highlighting the divinity of our man himself! The journey to Kohinoor."

Earlier this year, Santanu Hazarika set a record for the sale of his NFT, with his first NFT grabbed in under three seconds. With Santanu at the forefront of the visual art world, a collaboration between the two artists seemed like an organic and well poised fit, given Santanu's experience with the NFT world and his close ties to the music ecosystem that have resulted in previous collaborations DIVINE and other artists like Ritviz and Kaam Bhari.

Pioneering the NFT segment in India and South Asia, WazirX NFT marketplace is India’s most trusted platform for designers, artists and creators to explore the NFT ecosystem since June 2021.

Internationally, rappers such as Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Lil Yachty, Soulja Boy, and ASAP Rocky among others, have also ventured into NFT.

DIVINE a.k.a. Vivian Fernandes’ ascent has been no ordinary chronicle. From gully-based productions to debuting his album with Mass Appeal India to launching his own label and entertainment conglomerate Gully Gang Entertainment to being the first Indian rapper' to be featured on Spotify Times Square Billboard in New York City, the rapper continues to be in a musical league all his own, imprinting hip-hop in the cultural consciousness of India!