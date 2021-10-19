Boxout Wednesdays revives live music in the capital

MUMBAI: Focusing on live music, the programme for October showcases some of the best acts around today, and the upcoming edition will feature Bangalore-based trio 593 Live this wednesday.

Boxout Wednesdays is the club night residency of New-Delhi based community radio station boxout.fm, putting forward-thinking sounds from across the country and the world on stage every week since March 2017. For this month, boxout.fm has been working towards shining the spotlight on live acts - a much needed effort in these times. The 167th edition of Boxout Wednesdays will feature 593 Live at Summer House Cafe, Delhi on 20th October 2021. Other acts who performed earlier include Teesri Duniya and Alboe.

593 Live, consisting of Clifr, Ranj and Issamood, brings the talent and energy of 3 artists and best mates on one stage to create an unforgettable concert experience. They started making music as an outfit during the pandemic and the fact that they haven’t had the chance to play on stage as much has only made them hungrier to bring the wildest show possible. Expect thundering drums, funky synths and guitars, stanky bass lines, hooks and bars.

The only weekly residency in the country for alternative sounds and culture, Boxout Wednesdays is more than just a night, it is an on-going movement that helps build and serve a community that remains neglected by the mainstream. In the past, Boxout Wednesdays have seen international headliners such as Flava D, Soulection, Channel One Soundsystem, Nina Las Vegas, Johnny Osbourne, Djrum, Nick Hook, Nathan Fake, Daedelus, Eclair Fifi, Madam X, Flowdan and more.

Details

Event name: Boxout Wednesdays #167 w/ 593 live (Clifr x Ranj x Issamood)

Date: 20th October, 2021

Time: 09:00 PM onwards

Entry: Free

Location: Summer House Cafe, Aurobindo Market, Delhi

Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/413868633525153

Stream link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jVEqVzAwp0