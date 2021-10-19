For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Oct 2021 15:21 |  By RnMTeam

Bajre Da Sitta gets a makeover from The Musical Genius 'Janapriyan Levine'

MUMBAI: Old wine, new bottle! Presenting 'Bajre Da Sitta' by California based Multi-Instrumentalist and Producer Janapriyan Levine. Fond of Indian music culture, he perfectly blends in traditional melodies with an exceptional twist in the latest release sung by the gifted voice 'Meenal Jain'.

"I could listen to other people's renditions of these folk songs but I'm more curious about what is in my own heart and how I can compliment or contrast the sound of the singer's voice as it is. Meenal has a rich, warm tone; a skillful and feminine sound. The culture is in the voice and that's a great place to start", says Janapriyan Levine

An explorer at the frontier where East meets West, this self-made multi-instrumentalist has branded himself by his unique sound. "It's an international collaboration that happened during the pandemic. I am in my studio in California, playing all the instruments as I do, forming the song. Meenal is performing her piece in India, so therefore she's on television as seen in the video. The mannequins, tape machines, cut out people, lava lamps, oscilloscopes, those are the gears and cranks of my laboratory where the pot gets churned. Why be the same as everyone else when you can be fabulous?", he adds.

Hailing from New York City, living in California, Janapriyan has a long musical history with many popular artists in and out of India. He recorded his first solo album in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2001.

He has since produced original music with Shweta Subram (the voice of Jalebi baby), south India's Varijashree Venugopal, The Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, Veena maestro Rajesh Vaidya, playback singer Suvarna Tiwari, and many more. Collaborating with some of India's well-known singers, he is releasing a series of music videos on his youtube channel that feature a different singerwith each song.

Bajre Da Sitta (featuring Meenal Jain) -

More Information:

Known for helping to create the Facebook Sound Collection which is a warehouse of original music to serve the users of Facebook and Instagram, much of the Indian music there was single-handedly written or curated by this internationally-minded music producer.Janapriyan Levine is a rare musical phenomenon. This self-made multi-instrumentalist has produced a significant catalogue of songs that feature Grammy award-winning artists and many of India's favourite vocalists.

Song Credits:

Bajre da Sitta
Song and lyrics - Surinder KaurMusic/
Production/Video - Janapriyan Levine
Vocals - Meenal Jain
Mix/Master - Aftab Khan

For more details:

https://www.janapriyan.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/JanapriyanLevine
https://www.instagram.com/janapriyanlevine/

Bajre Da Sitta music Surinder Kaur Music Songs
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

