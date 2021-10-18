For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Oct 2021 13:42 |  By RnMTeam

Tarun Gill's new music video 'Comeback' crosses more than six lakhs views

MUMBAI: India’s leading Fitness Promoter and Influencer ‘Tarun Gill’ who is an inspiration to many people around the world, has recently come up with his new music video ‘Comeback’ which is based on his fitness transformation journey. The song ‘Comeback’ is all about anyone who wants to make a comeback in life and it successfully shows ‘it is never too late to achieve your goals and has been receiving immense love from viewers.

Sung by Gill itself, the song has crossed more than six lakhs views. On this achievement, Tarun says “We give up on our dreams thinking we are too old or not capable to achieve what we set out to do, but ‘Comeback’ inspires each one of us to not give up on your goals and dreams despite all the odds thrown at us. Written by Hash Singh, and sung by me, this song is my journey from when I hit rock bottom in my life and how I made a successful comeback to India’s leading fitness influencer transitioned into an athlete. “

Further, he reveals “This song inspires us to follow our dreams because that is what I have been doing. I am India’s very few athletes who have turned professional at the age of 40. When people think of retiring and hanging their boots, I took this as an opportunity to reinvent myself both physically and spiritually.”

