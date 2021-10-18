Tarun Gill's new music video 'Comeback' crosses more than six lakhs views

MUMBAI: India’s leading Fitness Promoter and Influencer ‘Tarun Gill’ who is an inspiration to many people around the world, has recently come up with his new music video ‘Comeback’ which is based on his fitness transformation journey. The song ‘Comeback’ is all about anyone who wants to make a comeback in life and it successfully shows ‘it is never too late to achieve your goals and has been receiving immense love from viewers.
Sung by Gill itself, the song has crossed more than six lakhs views. On this achievement, Tarun says “We give up on our dreams thinking we are too old or not capable to achieve what we set out to do, but ‘Comeback’ inspires each one of us to not give up on your goals and dreams despite all the odds thrown at us. Written by Hash Singh, and sung by me, this song is my journey from when I hit rock bottom in my life and how I made a successful comeback to India’s leading fitness influencer transitioned into an athlete. “
Further, he reveals “This song inspires us to follow our dreams because that is what I have been doing. I am India’s very few athletes who have turned professional at the age of 40. When people think of retiring and hanging their boots, I took this as an opportunity to reinvent myself both physically and spiritually.”
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: Rehearsals begin with Hollywood choreographer Adam Murray; the film will hit the floors on Nov 15 A one-of-a-kind musical by Ilaiyaraaja - '...read more
MUMBAI: The song is produced in collaboration with singer Mika Singh and music composer Bappa B Lahiri. The song features Tina Dutta of “Uttaran”...read more
MUMBAI: After launching Pawandeep and Arunita Kanjilal together in the hit tracks 'Tere Bagairr Teri Umeed' and 'O Saiyyoni' and after giving Arunita...read more
MUMBAI: Music composers and singers, Sachet and Parampara Tandon, are all set to bring you a melodious love song ‘Chura Liya’ presented by Bhushan...read more
MUMBAI: The rock star has put a giant rock on it! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged. He popped the question on Sunday, Oct. 17 at...read more