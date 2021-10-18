Singer Anuradha Palakurthi collaborates with Bappa B Lahiri and Mika Singh for song ''Durga Maa Elo Re''

MUMBAI: The song is produced in collaboration with singer Mika Singh and music composer Bappa B Lahiri. The song features Tina Dutta of “Uttaran” fame and is directed by Ravee Botalje. Lipi is credited for the lyrics of the song, which has percussion by celebrated musician Sivamani.

Palakurthi Juju said she was excited to have sung her first Bengali song, "For many centuries Bengal blended tradition and modernity to perfection. This amalgam is in full splendor during Durga Puja and is celebrated across the world. I'm excited to have sung my first Bengali song with Mika Singh. Our dear friend Drummer Shivamani’s magic added to Bappa B. Lahiri’s composition. Bengali actress Tina Dutta acted in Abhishek Basu's directed song-video," said Palakurthi Juju, who is also the founder of Boston-based Juju Productions.

Dutta said she is looking forward to her first music video that brought back her own memories of Durga Puja and Kolkata.

"I'm glad that my first music video happens to be one in my native language and the team is fabulous. From Mika Singh, Anuradha Juju to Bappa B. Lahiri, each and every person associated with the project has a wealth of work but each of us had the hunger to do something new and different," the actor added.

Watch the song here -