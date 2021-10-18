For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Oct 2021 16:56 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez reveals Social Media saved her life

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has 268 million followers on Instagram, 65.2 million followers on Twitter, 36.3 million followers on TikTok and 29.9 million subscribers on YouTube. What she doesn't have, however, is any of these apps on her phone.

"I do all of my posts through texting my assistant and the caption that I want," the 29-year-old singer, who at one point was the most-followed person on the 'gram, said in a new interview for WWD's Beauty Inc. issue.
In fact, Gomez deleted these apps three years ago. "I say that because that's a huge, significant part of why I feel like I've been as healthy as I have been," she continued. "I'm completely unaware of, actually, what's going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy. And maybe that doesn't make everybody else happy, but for me, it's really saved my life."

So what led her to such a drastic social media cleanse? "To be honest, I was just, like, 'This is too much information,'" Gomez explained. "This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere, and it just felt uncontrollable. I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things. And I just thought, 'Why would I—I don't get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life.' And I just snapped, and I was over it."

While the "Wolves" star initially wanted to delete her accounts altogether, her team convinced her to keep them. "I'm happy I didn't, because it is such a wonderful way to stay connected," she noted, "and when I do go on, it makes me happy to know that I'm just being completely honest and being true to who I am."

Gomez—who's been in the public eye since appearing on Barney & Friends as a child—also takes comfort in knowing that she's using her platform for good. For instance, she's a mental health advocate and has one percent of sales from her Rare Beauty brand go towards the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to raise $100 million over the next 10 years to provide more mental health services for underserved communities.
Opening up about her own mental health, the actress, singer and producer has discussed her battles with anxiety and depression, and in 2020, she shared that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She's also talked about living with lupus and her 2017 kidney transplant.

"There was this immense amount of pressure I had growing up that I felt like I needed to be a good role model," Gomez told WWD. "And then I felt like maybe that was just unrealistic, and my life became very public really quickly, and I didn't know that I was going through my own journey with mental health at the time. So, it was really confusing growing up, and once people created this narrative of my life, I realized I can't be quiet anymore. I have to just address what needs to be addressed, and that's me reclaiming my story, which is, ‘OK, yeah, I was definitely going through a hard time, and this is why, and this is what I deal with.'"

And as she's grown, she's learned that the only opinion of herself that matters is her own. "It feels good to finally not care as much as I did," she said. "I think of how many years I wasted just caring so much about what people thought, and it was just suffocating. And I think I wasted time doing that. What I love so far about getting older is that I'm starting to just really be happy with who I am, know what I want and know what I don't want."

Tags
Selena Gomez music Singer
Related news
News | 18 Oct 2021

See Adele's inner circles reaction to her new song

MUMBAI: When it comes to her music, Adele can always expect an honest review from her nearest and dearest. The 33-year-old singer revealed what her pals really thought of her new track "Easy on Me" during an Oct. 15 interview on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast With Greg James.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2021

Singer Anuradha Palakurthi collaborates with Bappa B Lahiri and Mika Singh for song ''Durga Maa Elo Re''

MUMBAI: The song is produced in collaboration with singer Mika Singh and music composer Bappa B Lahiri. The song features Tina Dutta of “Uttaran” fame and is directed by Ravee Botalje. Lipi is credited for the lyrics of the song, which has percussion by celebrated musician Sivamani.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2021

Content creator & singer-songwriter Tanzeel Khan releases first single 'Yeh dil' from debut album 'Dastaan'

Mumbai-based entertainer with hits like ‘Dilli ki ladki’, ‘Mere dil vich’ with singer Arjun Kanugo and more to his name, will release the seven-track album early next year

read more
News | 18 Oct 2021

Adele released her new music "Easy On Me"-Listen Now

MUMBAI: Say hello to Adele's new song! The Grammy winner is finally back with her long-awaited single, "Easy On Me," from her self-described "divorce" album, 30, which is coming on Nov. 19.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged

MUMBAI: The rock star has put a giant rock on it!

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ilaiyaraaja's musical 'Music School' is set to roll with a muhurat puja

MUMBAI: Rehearsals begin with Hollywood choreographer Adam Murray; the film will hit the floors on Nov 15 A one-of-a-kind musical by Ilaiyaraaja - '...read more

2
See Adele's inner circles reaction to her new song

MUMBAI: When it comes to her music, Adele can always expect an honest review from her nearest and dearest. The 33-year-old singer revealed what her...read more

3
Tarun Gill's new music video 'Comeback' crosses more than six lakhs views

MUMBAI: India’s leading Fitness Promoter and Influencer ‘Tarun Gill’ who is an inspiration to many people around the world, has recently come up with...read more

4
Selena Gomez reveals Social Media saved her life

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has 268 million followers on Instagram, 65.2 million followers on Twitter, 36.3 million followers on TikTok and 29.9 million...read more

5
Adele released her new music "Easy On Me"-Listen Now

MUMBAI: Say hello to Adele's new song! The Grammy winner is finally back with her long-awaited single, "Easy On Me," from her self-described "divorce...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games