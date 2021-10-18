Content creator & singer-songwriter Tanzeel Khan releases first single 'Yeh dil' from debut album 'Dastaan'

MUMBAI: Two years after he released his first single ‘Dilli ki Ladki’, the Mumbai-based content-creator Tanzeel Khan allows his singer-songwriter ambitions free run with his debut album Dastaan. The first track off the album ‘Yeh Dil’ released today.

You can listen to ‘Yeh dil’ here.

The seven-track album Dastaan will release early next year.

The soft-spoken creator is no stranger to music. Since releasing ‘Dilli ki ladki’ in 2019, Tanzeel has added nine more singles to his name and earned millions of Spotify streams, including a collaboration, ‘Mere Dil Vich,’ with popular singer Arjun Kanungo, which was Tanzeel’s first-ever feature as a singer and lyricist.

Having seen the response that his singles have received till date, it was only time before Tanzeel decided to release a full-fledged project as a singer-songwriter. In October 2021, the Mumbai-based entertainer announced his seven-track debut album, Dastaan, much to the surprise and delight of his fans.

Written over the course of the last two years, Dastaan is a musical exploration of the cycle of love and heartbreak, with Tanzeel’s words at the front and centre of it. “The album has been written from the perspective of someone who is dealing with the pain of heartbreak, and is relearning to be himself again,” he says. “It is a slice of life, and contains the gamut of emotions from happiness to sadness, pain and love. I want my listeners to be able to see themselves in my songs,” Tanzeel adds.

‘Yeh dil’ is the first release from Dastaan, and is inspired by a genre of music that Tanzeel follows closely, hip-hop.

“‘Yeh dil’ was inspired by this hip-hop melody that was stuck in my mind for a long time, and I couldn’t help but write a song about someone who is heartbroken and going through a lot of lows,” says the charming performer.

The first single showcases Tanzeel the writer at his finest and the earnest words leave an impression, conveying the aimlessness of the broken-hearted.

‘Yeh dil’ is now available on all streaming platforms.