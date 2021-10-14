Singer-politician Babul Supriyo's new song 'Tera Chehra' out

MUMBAI: Noted playback singer and politician Babul Supriyo pays tribute to legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh, in his new song 'Tera Chehra'.
Produced by Kumar Taurani, Babul lent his voice to the song along with Pranshu Jha. The song is written by Kaif Bhopali, with additional lyricist Priyanka Raina Bala.
Remembering Jagjit Singh, Babul said, "He had a voice that was as smooth as silk, as comforting and soothing as capable of reaching down deep within your soul and unlocking moments and memories, love, pain, laughter, passion and emotions you thought belonged to the past."
Tips released the song as part of the series of Tips Rewind.
Tips Rewind platform will bring together many popular artistes who will showcase and perform the mesmerising renditions of Jagjit Singh on the same stage.
The artiste line up includes Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Babul Supriyo, Shaan, Sameer Khan, Ankit Tiwari, Talat Aziz, Amit Mishra, Bandish, Ash King, Shahid Mallya and Navraj Hans.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: Renowned singer Shaan will be seen as a singer and actor in Papa Rao Biyyala's Hindi directorial debut 'Music School'. The director-writer...read more
MUMBAI: Following a striking summer of jam packed tour dates in the advent of the return of live events, KSHMR releases his fall single ‘Over You’...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Nakul Abhyankar shares the story behind his latest track 'Ide Swarga' from the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 2' which...read more
MUMBAI: Our indian cinema and bollywood industry has gotten a new breakthrough star in this year 2021 with actress Sehnooor who is all set to charm...read more
MUMBAI: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has an attractive slate with multiple interesting movies lined up. As Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' helmed by Koratala...read more