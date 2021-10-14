Shaan roped in as actor-singer for Ilaiyaraaja musical film 'Music School'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Shaan will be seen as a singer and actor in Papa Rao Biyyala's Hindi directorial debut 'Music School'. The director-writer was thoroughly impressed by the singer as the latter sang in Ilaiyaraaja's studio after which he was offered a part in the upcoming film.
Starring Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran, the forthcoming film will witness Shaan in the role of Saran's ex-boyfriend. What's more is that apart from acting, he will also be singing a song that shall feature him.
Filmmaker Papa Rao Biyyala says: "The minute I saw Shaan sing at Ilaiyaraaja's studio, I knew that the presence of no other singer would fit the bill in the movie. I welcome him on board. As a singer he has regaled listeners for many years, with 'Music School' he will be seen charming the audience through acting and singing. The musical has a lot of exciting things in store for the audience and we can't wait to meet them in theatres."
Sharing his joy on stepping aboard the musical, Shaan says: "I'm happy to have stepped aboard a musical by none other than legendary maestro Ilaiyaraaja. It's a film that highlights the difference an upbringing in music, arts and sports can make to a pupil's life. The theme of the film felt personal to me and I thank Papa Rao sir for conceptualising this film. I'm thrilled to be acting and singing for it."
Produced by Yamini Films and written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, 'Music School', a one-of-a-kind bilingual (Hindi and Telugu) musical by Ilaiyaraaja, is choreographed by Broadway choreographer Adam Murray, with cinematography by Kiran Deohans and starring Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Prakash Raj, Telugu comedian Brahmanandam, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswamy and Ozu Barua.
It is a 12-song musical film about the pressure of the unimaginative education system on children to mug equations and aim only to become doctors or engineers, leaving no time for arts or sports.
(Source: IANS)
