News |  14 Oct 2021 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra shares personal story of Nick Jonas how they aligned their spirituality

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her personal life, explaining how she and husband Nick Jonas are completely aligned when it comes to their religious and spiritual beliefs despite their different upbringings and faiths.
Priyanka, 39, who often shares photos of her doing pujas at home, told Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, “Spiritually, Nick and I align when it comes to our feelings and our relationship with our faith. Of course, we have been raised with different faiths. I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. So, whatever your faith has been when you were raised, we are all going in the same direction to a higher power. We both align on that.”

Talking about how Nick wants her to do a puja before a big life event, she said, “I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well.”

She also spoke about travelling with Nick Jonas when he is touring with brothers Kevin and Joe. “I’m used to being in trailers that don’t move, right? As an actor … you’re not supposed to sleep in a trailer, eat in a trailer. Like, I only know that you do that on a road trip, not when you’re working and have to wake up and do your job, But my husband was convincing and we did it in Europe and I was like, ‘This … is so amazing,’ ” she said.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas music
