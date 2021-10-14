For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Oct 2021 12:18 |  By RnMTeam

Kylie Minogue drops new single 'A Second to Midnight'

MUMBAI: Pop star Kylie Minogue has dropped her new single titled 'A Second to Midnight', co-written and recorded with band Years & Years.

This is the first single to be released from the forthcoming album 'DISCO: Guest List Edition', which also features new tracks recorded with disco legend Gloria Gaynor and British pop sensation Jessie Ware, along with last year's collaboration with Dua Lipa, as well as an incredible array of remixes of tracks from the original album release.

The official video for 'A Second to Midnight' is also now out and stars Minogue and Years & Years. It was directed by Minogue's collaborator Sophie Muller and filmed at London's historic Collins' Music Hall.

"Thank you Years & Years for joining me on this song! I had so much fun channelling my inner Olly in this video - felt like a KING," said Minogue.

She added: "I'm heading back to the dance floor with the forthcoming 'Disco: Guest List Edition'".

"Working with Kylie was a literal dream come true. Her music has consistently inspired me since I was a kid, she is a true icon I am pinching myself this actually happened!!" said Olly Alexander of Years & Years.

With this brand-new edition Kylie releases new tracks 'A Second to Midnight' (with Years & Years) 'Can't Stop Writing Songs About You' (with Gloria Gaynor) and 'Kiss of Life' (with Jessie Ware).

These new songs will be featured alongside previously unreleased remixes plus established favourites including 'Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)' with Dua Lipa.

Minogue's new single also tops off a fantastic summer for Years & Years following an earlier collaboration with Minogue on the remix of hit single 'Starstruck' as well a show-stopping performance of the Pet Shop Boys' classic 'It's A Sin' alongside Elton John at the BRIT Awards.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Brit Award Kylie Minogues Elton John Dua Lipa music
Related news
News | 14 Oct 2021

Priyanka Chopra shares personal story of Nick Jonas how they aligned their spirituality

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her personal life, explaining how she and husband Nick Jonas are completely aligned when it comes to their religious and spiritual beliefs despite their different upbringings and faiths.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2021

Adele’s album 30 narrates how she rebuild Her heart and house

The Grammy winner—who has been teasing new music for weeks now—has revealed that her new album, 30, will be released on Nov. 19.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2021

Shraddha Sharma Releases 'Azal,' an Innocent Ode to Childhood and Love

MUMBAI: Shraddha Sharma and Nikhil Swaroop have released the soulful ballad, “Azal.” The track is accompanied by a music video that portrays the innocence of love between a boy and a girl as they pass letters and gifts to each other.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘wants each other's skulls’ in recent Post

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just proved to be of the same mind.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2021

Ashish Patil releases powerful Punjabi ballad, 'Beparwaiyan'

MUMBAI: Ashish Patil has released a new single, the Punjabi ballad ‘Beparwaiyan.’ The viral musician (who has over 250M views on his YouTube channel) bemoans a past love in his latest track.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Britney Spears to croon for Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'?

MUMBAI: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has an attractive slate with multiple interesting movies lined up. As Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' helmed by Koratala...read more

2
Nakul Abhyankar shares notes on 'Ide Swarga' for 'Love Mocktail 2'

MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Nakul Abhyankar shares the story behind his latest track 'Ide Swarga' from the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 2' which...read more

3
KSHMR Releases Eclectic Fall Single ‘Over You’ ft. Lovespeake Via Dharma Worldwide

MUMBAI: Following a striking summer of jam packed tour dates in the advent of the return of live events, KSHMR releases his fall single ‘Over You’...read more

4
Singer-politician Babul Supriyo's new song 'Tera Chehra' out

MUMBAI: Noted playback singer and politician Babul Supriyo pays tribute to legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh, in his new song 'Tera Chehra'....read more

5
Shri Gulshan Kumar's Hanuman Chalisa - the first video in India to cross 2 billion views!

T-Series’ Hanuman Chalisa featuring and created by Shri Gulshan Kumar which released on the T-Series Bhakti channel, has set a new record. The video...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games