Kylie Minogue drops new single 'A Second to Midnight'

MUMBAI: Pop star Kylie Minogue has dropped her new single titled 'A Second to Midnight', co-written and recorded with band Years & Years.

This is the first single to be released from the forthcoming album 'DISCO: Guest List Edition', which also features new tracks recorded with disco legend Gloria Gaynor and British pop sensation Jessie Ware, along with last year's collaboration with Dua Lipa, as well as an incredible array of remixes of tracks from the original album release.

The official video for 'A Second to Midnight' is also now out and stars Minogue and Years & Years. It was directed by Minogue's collaborator Sophie Muller and filmed at London's historic Collins' Music Hall.

"Thank you Years & Years for joining me on this song! I had so much fun channelling my inner Olly in this video - felt like a KING," said Minogue.

She added: "I'm heading back to the dance floor with the forthcoming 'Disco: Guest List Edition'".

"Working with Kylie was a literal dream come true. Her music has consistently inspired me since I was a kid, she is a true icon I am pinching myself this actually happened!!" said Olly Alexander of Years & Years.

With this brand-new edition Kylie releases new tracks 'A Second to Midnight' (with Years & Years) 'Can't Stop Writing Songs About You' (with Gloria Gaynor) and 'Kiss of Life' (with Jessie Ware).

These new songs will be featured alongside previously unreleased remixes plus established favourites including 'Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)' with Dua Lipa.

Minogue's new single also tops off a fantastic summer for Years & Years following an earlier collaboration with Minogue on the remix of hit single 'Starstruck' as well a show-stopping performance of the Pet Shop Boys' classic 'It's A Sin' alongside Elton John at the BRIT Awards.

