For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Oct 2021 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

Adele’s album 30 narrates how she rebuild Her heart and house

The Grammy winner—who has been teasing new music for weeks now—has revealed that her new album, 30, will be released on Nov. 19.

In a message to fans posted to Instagram on Oct. 13, Adele reflected on the difficult process of making the record amid her breakup from ex-husband Simon Konecki. "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," she began. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly–willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way," Adele, who shares son Angelo with her ex, continued. "I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

The record, Adele noted, was her "ride or die" during this difficult period of her life.

"When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up," she explained. "My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who's wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f--k it, you only live once."

"The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why," Adele shared. "The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care!"

Adele also explained that the album was the friend who checked in on her when she was consumed with grief. "I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it," she concluded. "Home is where the heart is x."

Adele's first single off of 30, entitled "Easy on Me," is set to drop on Nov. 15.

Tags
Adele Singer music
Related news
News | 14 Oct 2021

Meet Sehnooor, the budding actress-singer of the Bollywood Industry

MUMBAI: Our indian cinema and bollywood industry has gotten a new breakthrough star in this year 2021 with actress Sehnooor who is all set to charm her way into hearts of audiences and fans with her remarkable performance in her upcoming web series.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2021

Priyanka Chopra shares personal story of Nick Jonas how they aligned their spirituality

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her personal life, explaining how she and husband Nick Jonas are completely aligned when it comes to their religious and spiritual beliefs despite their different upbringings and faiths.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2021

Shaan roped in as actor-singer for Ilaiyaraaja musical film 'Music School'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Shaan will be seen as a singer and actor in Papa Rao Biyyala's Hindi directorial debut 'Music School'. The director-writer was thoroughly impressed by the singer as the latter sang in Ilaiyaraaja's studio after which he was offered a part in the upcoming film.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2021

Britney Spears to croon for Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'?

MUMBAI: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has an attractive slate with multiple interesting movies lined up. As Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' helmed by Koratala Siva is gearing up for release soon, his other projects are progressing well too.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2021

Kylie Minogue drops new single 'A Second to Midnight'

MUMBAI: Pop star Kylie Minogue has dropped her new single titled 'A Second to Midnight', co-written and recorded with band Years & Years.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kylie Minogue drops new single 'A Second to Midnight'

MUMBAI: Pop star Kylie Minogue has dropped her new single titled 'A Second to Midnight', co-written and recorded with band Years & Years. This is...read more

2
Britney Spears to croon for Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'?

MUMBAI: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has an attractive slate with multiple interesting movies lined up. As Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' helmed by Koratala...read more

3
Director Aashish Panda had to break Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur's snow fights on the sets of 'Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe'

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur had a hell of a time on the sets of their next single Aise Na Chhoro. While the entire team was under layers...read more

4
Priyanka Chopra shares personal story of Nick Jonas how they aligned their spirituality

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her personal life, explaining how she and husband Nick Jonas are completely aligned when it comes to...read more

5
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘wants each other's skulls’ in recent Post

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just proved to be of the same mind. The Internet's favorite couple just shared their love in a truly...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games