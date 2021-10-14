Adele’s album 30 narrates how she rebuild Her heart and house

The Grammy winner—who has been teasing new music for weeks now—has revealed that her new album, 30, will be released on Nov. 19.
In a message to fans posted to Instagram on Oct. 13, Adele reflected on the difficult process of making the record amid her breakup from ex-husband Simon Konecki. "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," she began. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly–willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"
"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way," Adele, who shares son Angelo with her ex, continued. "I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."
The record, Adele noted, was her "ride or die" during this difficult period of her life.
"When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up," she explained. "My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who's wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f--k it, you only live once."
"The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why," Adele shared. "The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care!"
Adele also explained that the album was the friend who checked in on her when she was consumed with grief. "I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it," she concluded. "Home is where the heart is x."
Adele's first single off of 30, entitled "Easy on Me," is set to drop on Nov. 15.
