For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Oct 2021 12:51 |  By RnMTeam

KSHMR Releases Eclectic Fall Single ‘Over You’ ft. Lovespeake Via Dharma Worldwide

MUMBAI: Following a striking summer of jam packed tour dates in the advent of the return of live events, KSHMR releases his fall single ‘Over You’ with vocalist and producer Lovespeake on feature. The track is available on all platforms October 8th, 2021 via KSHMR’s imprint Dharma Worldwide in-tandem with Spinnin’ Records.

KSHMR delivers a bouncy journey through slap house elements while fusing with his big-room signature synths. Through the duration of the track’s 3 minutes, peaks and valleys populate the sound space with soft-drops of dynamic house and driving lead melodies.

Lovespeake’s dynamic contribution to the track amplifies the instrumental, with vocal chops peppered throughout - we see both producers conjoin their aptitudes in the studio to deliver a driving track destined for the dance floor.

"It was a pleasure working with Lovespeake on this track which is about moving on from something that was important to you. All respect goes to the writers who made this one incredibly infectious and catchy." - KSHMR

With over 700 million streams to date and multiple chart topping singles, KSHMR has established himself as one of the most prolific producers in dance music today. As a solo artist, he’s established an industry-leading label and brand Dharma Worldwide and headlined major festivals across the globe including Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Japan, Sunburn India.

After devoting five years to being a frontman in successful indie rock bands in Norway, Alex Pavelich embraced the moniker Lovespeake to become Norway’s most productive and versatile songwriter & featuring vocalist. In 2019 alone, Alex had more than 30 songs that accumulated heavy radio play, charted in numerous countries, and generated hundreds of millions of streams. Lovespeake is a chameleon mostly devoted to Pop and EDM, and embraced the opportunity to collaborate with KSHMR on ‘Over You’.

‘Over You’ ft. Lovespeake is available on all streaming platforms on October 8th, 2021 via Dharma Worldwide and Spinnin’ Records.

Tags
KSHMR Sunburn Spinnin' Records
Related news
News | 03 Aug 2016

Lost Stories to team up with JETFIRE in September

MUMBAI: The Indian electronic duo Rishab Joshi and Prayag Mehta, better recognised as Lost Stories, is gearing up for their next collaboration with JETFIRE, a Belgium-Israeli group of DJs.

read more
News | 29 Mar 2016

I could be back ...but I wonÆt be right back: Avicii

MUMBAI: Eminent Swedish music producer Tim Bergling also known as Avicii, has declared his retirement from live performances and tours. Due to health issues and illness, he had also cancelled several shows in the past years.

read more
News | 23 Feb 2016

Sony Music and Anirudh Ravichander gift Major Lazer an elephant

MUMBAI: Major Lazer's recent visit to India fetched them a special gift. Wondering what the gift was? Well, it was an elephant. The gift came from Sony Music president Shridhar Subramanium and ‘Kolaveri Di’ fame music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2016

Nominees for inaugural Electronic Music Awards announced

MUMBAI: The potential of electronic music cannot be understated and with growing number of festivals across the globe, the electronic music scene deserved its own night of awards ceremony.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2016

Indians accept the change with love and passion: DJ Headhunterz

MUMBAI: Willem Rebergen is one of the biggest names in Hardstyle electronic music genre who plays with the stage name Headhunterz. He is a major contributor in growing the popularity in the world of Hardstyle.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

News
104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘wants each other's skulls’ in recent Post

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just proved to be of the same mind. The Internet's favorite couple just shared their love in a truly...read more

2
Wiz Khalifa is a leader, mentor, and a legendary artist; expresses THEMXXNLIGHT

Popular Indian-American R&B/pop collective, THEMXXNLIGHT geared up for the global premier of their second independent release of 2021 on 30th...read more

3
Filmmaker Chand Mohammed becomes the first filmmaker to shoot in the gurez valley, shares his experience

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Chand Mohammed, who's known for his critically acclaimed film 'Paatr' starring Sahil Anand which won several accolades as well as,...read more

4
Tanishaa Mukerji ,Prerna Arora & Vishnu Deva team up for a romantic single

MUMBAI: Actress Tanishaa Mukerji is all set to star in Prerna V. Arora & Vishnu Deva's next romantic single. Tanishaa is known for playing the...read more

5
Get Filmi with Singer Simantinee Roy on Rizzle

MUMBAI: Rizzle has created waves with its innovative videos and features. It now has a new artist joining its family. USA-based singer, songwriter,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games