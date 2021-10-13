Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘wants each other's skulls’ in recent Post

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just proved to be of the same mind.

The Internet's favorite couple just shared their love in a truly spooky (and bizarre!) way, as the Blink-182 drummer shared a sweet video of himself lifting up the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at an amusement park. Kourtney, wearing Minnie Mouse ears and round black sunglasses, sways side to side with a hoodie-clad Travis.

"I want your skull," Travis captioned on Monday, Oct. 11, as Kourtney commented, "I need your skull" with a black heart emoji.

The steamy couple have started their Halloween celebrations early with a visit to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 9, a weekend trip to Knott's Scary Farm on Sept. 19 and most recently, a family outing to Nights of the Jack on Oct. 10 with daughters Penelope Disick and Alabama Barker.

So, is their sexy skull post for spooky season, or just how Kourtney and Travis flirt?

The twin flames have shared NSFW Insta-pics, bathroom love letters and vampire-inspired selfies since announcing their coupledom in Dec. 2020.

Kourtney even sunk her fangs into Halloween season back in July, commenting on Travis' pic, "I want to suck your blood."

And, the mother of three previously raised eyebrows when she shared a photo of a vial of Travis' actual blood. This is couple is definitely Type A when it comes to their commitment to Halloween—and each other!