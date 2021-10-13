For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Oct 2021 13:38 |  By RnMTeam

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘wants each other's skulls’ in recent Post

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just proved to be of the same mind.

The Internet's favorite couple just shared their love in a truly spooky (and bizarre!) way, as the Blink-182 drummer shared a sweet video of himself lifting up the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at an amusement park. Kourtney, wearing Minnie Mouse ears and round black sunglasses, sways side to side with a hoodie-clad Travis.

"I want your skull," Travis captioned on Monday, Oct. 11, as Kourtney commented, "I need your skull" with a black heart emoji.

The steamy couple have started their Halloween celebrations early with a visit to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 9, a weekend trip to Knott's Scary Farm on Sept. 19 and most recently, a family outing to Nights of the Jack on Oct. 10 with daughters Penelope Disick and Alabama Barker.

So, is their sexy skull post for spooky season, or just how Kourtney and Travis flirt?

The twin flames have shared NSFW Insta-pics, bathroom love letters and vampire-inspired selfies since announcing their coupledom in Dec. 2020.

Kourtney even sunk her fangs into Halloween season back in July, commenting on Travis' pic, "I want to suck your blood."
And, the mother of three previously raised eyebrows when she shared a photo of a vial of Travis' actual blood. This is couple is definitely Type A when it comes to their commitment to Halloween—and each other!

Tags
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker music
Related news
News | 13 Oct 2021

Shraddha Sharma Releases 'Azal,' an Innocent Ode to Childhood and Love

MUMBAI: Shraddha Sharma and Nikhil Swaroop have released the soulful ballad, “Azal.” The track is accompanied by a music video that portrays the innocence of love between a boy and a girl as they pass letters and gifts to each other.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2021

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker responds towards Kim Kardashian roasting

MUMBAI: Yes, Kourtney Kardashian approves of those Saturday Night Live jokes.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2021

Ashish Patil releases powerful Punjabi ballad, 'Beparwaiyan'

MUMBAI: Ashish Patil has released a new single, the Punjabi ballad ‘Beparwaiyan.’ The viral musician (who has over 250M views on his YouTube channel) bemoans a past love in his latest track.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2021

4 Internet sensations come together for Bhushan Kumar's T-Series latest single, Chura Liya

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's label, T-Series is known to release songs that not only entertain the audiences but also strike a chord in the form of emotions, picturisation and cinematography, and the soulful tunes.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2021

A new rage on the horizon, actor director Shadab Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Shadab Siddiqui from Sant Kabir Nagar, UP. Born in a simple farmer family his upbringing was descent according to his family status.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

News
104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

top# 5 articles

1
Listen to Adele’s surprise with song clip from "Divorce" album

MUMBAI: Hello, it's Adele, with a little prezzie for you this fine weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old singer made a surprise appearance on...read more

2
BJP MP, Manoj Tiwar's first wife Rani Tiwari is officially dating Punjabi Singer Ekam Bawa; duo shares romantic photos

MUMBAI: Manoj Tiwari's first wife Rani Tiwari has once again found love of her life. Rani Tiwari who also known as Pratima Pandey was married to ace...read more

3
Ashish Patil releases powerful Punjabi ballad, 'Beparwaiyan'

MUMBAI: Ashish Patil has released a new single, the Punjabi ballad ‘Beparwaiyan.’ The viral musician (who has over 250M views on his YouTube channel...read more

4
After 16 back to back blockbuster hit songs Himesh Reshammiya launches the First solo song of Arunita called 'Piya Ji Ke Sanng!'`

MUMBAI: The album Himesh Ke Dil Se by rockstar singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya has proved to be a massive blockbuster hit. The melodious album...read more

5
Framed feat. Blurry Slur X Orbs & Zen at antiSOCIAL

MUMBAI: Witness an audio visual experience like never before. antiSOCIAL + Blurry Slur x Orbs & Zen bring back their infamous concept party #...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games