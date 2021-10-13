For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Oct 2021 18:59 |  By RnMTeam

Get Filmi with Singer Simantinee Roy on Rizzle

MUMBAI: Rizzle has created waves with its innovative videos and features. It now has a new artist joining its family. USA-based singer, songwriter, and performer with Indian roots, Simantinee Roy, is now on the Rizzle app with her latest single, Awaara.

Rizzle has always been at the forefront and believes in innovation. With new talent like Simantinee, audiences will glimpse music from a creator who strongly believes in spreading cultural heritage and traditions.

The storyline of the video ‘Awaara’ complements the lyrics and portrays a transformational journey. Simantinee Roy, former Miss Tripura, Miss Photogenic - Miss East India believes in experimenting with different music genres and always comes up with something new for the audience. She has performed with some of the most prominent singers of India across the globe. She is all set to showcase her talent on the Rizzle app and engage the audience with exciting content.

Speaking about the overall association, Simantinee Roy shares, “I am stoked to be a part of the Rizzle family. It has been an exciting journey for me, and I cannot wait to see creators make short videos on my latest song, Awaara using Rizzle’s Rimix and Fimli features, adding amazing effects onto short videos.”

Speaking about the overall association Sana Afreen, CCO & Program Manager at Rizzle, shares, “We are delighted to have the talented and charismatic Simantinee on board. Her musical expertise is evident in her new song Awaara, which our creators can now create Filmi's with and add those Bollywood-inspired special effects to their creations.”

With the Rizzle Rockstar contest underway, Rizzle is fast becoming the go-to platform for talented artists. A whole new generation of musicians has found a new home in Rizzle.

Tags
Filmi Singer Simantinee Roy Rizzle
Related news
News | 13 Oct 2021

Rohan Solomon's walks the tightrope of yo-yo relationships in his new autumnal earworm

MUMBAI: The singer-songwriter’s call for change with his August 2021 single We Demand Change was honoured well by global radio audiences which led the song straight to the Top 5 & top 20 spot on international radio charts recently.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2021

Ashish Patil releases powerful Punjabi ballad, 'Beparwaiyan'

MUMBAI: Ashish Patil has released a new single, the Punjabi ballad ‘Beparwaiyan.’ The viral musician (who has over 250M views on his YouTube channel) bemoans a past love in his latest track.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2021

Justin Bieber wants Hailey Bieber to 'squish out a nugget' soon

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's recent documentary Justin Beiber: Our World revealed some personal information about his married life. While Justin and Hailey are known to keep things private, he talked about his plans to expand the family of two.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2021

Kim Kardashian West opens Saturday Night Live monologues

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian West, swathed in Pepto Bismol pink velour, tried to bring America together in the one thing we can all agree on: making fun of the Kardashians.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2021

Dr. Shweta Singh through Think Women Company connecting Women to Self, God & Greater Good

MUMBAI: Think Women Company (TWC), a small enterprise helps women connect to a stronger sense of self. It creates books, coaching videos, podcasts, online conversations, group mediations geared to empowering and enlightening women.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

News
104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

top# 5 articles

1
KSHMR Releases Eclectic Fall Single ‘Over You’ ft. Lovespeake Via Dharma Worldwide

MUMBAI: Following a striking summer of jam packed tour dates in the advent of the return of live events, KSHMR releases his fall single ‘Over You’...read more

2
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘wants each other's skulls’ in recent Post

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just proved to be of the same mind. The Internet's favorite couple just shared their love in a truly...read more

3
Listen to Adele’s surprise with song clip from "Divorce" album

MUMBAI: Hello, it's Adele, with a little prezzie for you this fine weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old singer made a surprise appearance on...read more

4
BJP MP, Manoj Tiwar's first wife Rani Tiwari is officially dating Punjabi Singer Ekam Bawa; duo shares romantic photos

MUMBAI: Manoj Tiwari's first wife Rani Tiwari has once again found love of her life. Rani Tiwari who also known as Pratima Pandey was married to ace...read more

5
Ashish Patil releases powerful Punjabi ballad, 'Beparwaiyan'

MUMBAI: Ashish Patil has released a new single, the Punjabi ballad ‘Beparwaiyan.’ The viral musician (who has over 250M views on his YouTube channel...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games