News |  13 Oct 2021 11:32

Filmmaker Chand Mohammed becomes the first filmmaker to shoot in the gurez valley, shares his experience

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Chand Mohammed, who's known for his critically acclaimed film 'Paatr' starring Sahil Anand which won several accolades as well as, was well recieved by huge actors from the industry, recently shot in the Gurez Valley which is very nearby to the border of Pakistan. The filmmaker who shot for a song, narrated his experience.

Chand shares "The place where we shot in, was earlier considered to be very risky as it is very nearby to the POK border, but now the authorities wanted to invite filmmakers to come and shoot their premises. So we were the first one to shoot there. The place (Gurez Valley) is considered to be more heavenly than Kashmir, inspite of being in Kashmir"

Furthermore he thanked the Indian army for being so welcoming. He adds "The colonel invited us for dinner, and we felt very safe while shooting there" the filmmaker concluded.

Chand, who is an independent filmmaker has won several accolades for his films made in the past which were screened at several international film festivals!

filmmaker Pakistan Kashmir
