BJP MP, Manoj Tiwar's first wife Rani Tiwari is officially dating Punjabi Singer Ekam Bawa; duo shares romantic photos

MUMBAI: Manoj Tiwari's first wife Rani Tiwari has once again found love of her life. Rani Tiwari who also known as Pratima Pandey was married to ace politician and Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari in 1999 , the duo separated in 2012 after 14 years of their marriage. Manoj Tiwari welcomed a baby girl in 2020, with her second wife Surbhi Tiwari. Rani Tiwari is also the sister of Bollywood movie MS DHONI's Producer Arun Pandey.

Ekam Bawa who was recently in the news for his song, has made is relationship official on his social media, Ekam Bawa is currently dating BJP MP, Manoj Tiwari's first wife Rani Tiwari who is also known as Pratima Pandey.

Singer Ekam Bawa took to his social media by sharing pictures of these two lovebirds, who seem to be madly in love. The singer uploaded pictures on his Instagram captioning, '(Dil ki feeling) Jarur padna ik var i love u meri jann my heart beat ``.which means (It's a promise to love you every moment, I promise to be with you every moment, never think that I will forget you, I am making a promise to walk with you for the rest of your life) I love you, my heart beat.

As per the source, we came to know that Rani Tiwari and Ekam Bawa have known each other for 2 years,and have been seeing each other for over a year now. The source confirmed that Singer EKam Bawa and Pratima Pandey are madly in love with each other.