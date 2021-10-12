After 16 back to back blockbuster hit songs Himesh Reshammiya launches the First solo song of Arunita called 'Piya Ji Ke Sanng!'`

MUMBAI: The album Himesh Ke Dil Se by rockstar singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya has proved to be a massive blockbuster hit. The melodious album consists of 10 songs and now the 11th one will be released tomorrow. This is the first solo song by the super talented singer, Arunita and it is calledPiya Ji Ke Sanng. Arunita has one of the most amazing voices and Himesh knows how to do justice to her talent. His compositions bring out the best in her voice and this song will be no different.

The other album by Himesh called Surroor 2021 has released 2 songs namely the surroor 2021 Title track which has garnered 75 million views and 50 million audio streams and terre pyar mein which has garnered 140 million views and 25 million audio streams

The album Moods with Melodies has released 3 super hit songs too with 525 million views and 150 million audio streams and counting.

The album Super Sitara has been released on song with Kumar Sanu, and Alka Yagnik.

This song piya ki ke sang is a celebration song of a girl who is about to get married. Speaking on this song, Himesh says that, “I had given all hit songs to pawandeep and Arunita together as a duet because of their chemistry and I did promise them that they will be singing solo songs composed by me for them. And now here it is and this is Arunita’s first solo song and I’m very proud of the fact that she has sung it beautifully. She has also been featured in the video and she has performed very well and expressed the feelings of a bride perfectly. Now I will soon announce Pawandeep’s solo song too.”

‘Piya Ji Ke Sanng’ sung by Arunita Kanjilal composed by Rockstar Himesh reshammiya from the album Himesh Ke Dil Se releases tomorrow.