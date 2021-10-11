Universal Music launches legendary music composer Jatinder Shah’s latest masterpiece ‘Jodaa’ sung by Afsana Khan starring Mouni Roy and Aly Goni

MUMBAI: The legendary music composer, Jatinder Shah, who has composed music for close to 100 films in the last 2 decades and Universal Music Group have joined hands tolaunch their first song ‘Jodaa’ under VYRL Punjabi. The song is sung by the prolific singer Afsana Khan and lyrics have been penned by Maninder Kailey. This music video stars, the gorgeousactress Mouni Roy, along with Aly Goni of Big Boss 14 fame.

Jatinder Shah has donned multiple hats from being a music composer to conceptualizing the video, to screenplay to directing Jodaa. Mouni Roy and Aly Goni are in a never seen before, breathtaking avatar and share an onscreen chemistry befitting their characters. This larger-than-life video treats the audiences with such a story telling in a non-film music video for the first time.

This period drama is set in the grandeur of a royal palace in Jaipur.Jodaa is a story of love, disloyalty, tears and strength, the cornerstones of every relationship. In this fictional story, Mouni isseen playing a queen who is fighting to win her love back from another woman. She fails to keep her love but comes out of it stronger and this stands as an inspiration to many women even in today’s day and age. Jodaa is an ode that celebrates women who love unconditionally, face hardships in life and still stand out to shine brighter and emerge stronger.

Talking about his first release, Jatinder Shah stated, “Jodaa is abeautiful song narrated from a woman's perspective and it is certainly one of my most beloved creations. The whole team behind this massive collaboration has done an incredible job. I share a great relationship with the Universal Music team, and it has been an amazing experience with them. Afsana’s voice coupled with Mouniand Aly’s onscreen chemistry have impeccably brought my creative vision to life. I hope the fans love this whole new avatar that I have envisioned and enjoy this experience as much as we did in creating it for them.”

Talking about Jodaa, Afsana stated, “I have been listening to Jatinder Shahji’s songs since ever and it has always been my dream to work with him. With Jodaa I feel my dream has now come true. Jodaa is very beautiful composition with amazing lyrics. The song highlights women empowerment and is sure to stand as an inspiration to many women. Apart from giving an amazing composition, Shahji has beautifully conceptualized and directed the video where Mouni and Aly have given a fabulous performance. I’m sure audiences are going enjoy this song and shower us with all their love and support for Jodaa”

Excited about her latest release, Mouni Roy stated, “Jodaa has a special place in my heart because very few actors get an opportunity to play a character like this and it’s been an amazing journey for me to play a role of a powerful woman. I’m glad Shahji casted me for this character and has wonderfully portrayed my character and the story. It’s been an immense pleasure to work with him, Aly, and the entire team of VYRL originals. I am looking forward to receiving immense love and support from the audience on Jodaa.”

Commenting on the latest release, Aly Goni stated, “Jodaa is definitely a power packed musical film with great composition and video directed by Shahji. Afsana’s voice has taken this song to a whole new level. I had an amazing time shooting for this song and it was a delight to work and share screen with Mouni Roy. It has been a pleasure working with and the entire team of VYRL again. Looking forward in receiving all your love and support for Jodaa.”