Singer Danish Sabri pays tribute to Late Music composer Wajid Khan

MUMBAI: As a humble tribute to the maestro, late music composer singer Danish Sabri released a song in his versatile voice. The song is called 'Mast Barsaat' and is composed by 'Sajid-Wajid'.

To this Danish shares, "We miss Wajid bhai everyday and this is a small tribute to him from our end. Sajid Khan bhai and me are part of this amazing song and it is composed by 'Sajid-Wajid'. He will always be there in our hearts and will be remembered till eternity."

Recently, Danish Sabri has given us a massive hit songs like 'Dil Galti kar baitha hai' with Jubin Nautiyal and 'Baithe Baithe' alongwith Stebin Ben. This talented singer has also sung in movies like Housefull 4, Dabang 3, Main Tera Hero and many more.