News |  11 Oct 2021 12:12 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Danish Sabri pays tribute to Late Music composer Wajid Khan

MUMBAI: As a humble tribute to the maestro, late music composer singer Danish Sabri released a song in his versatile voice. The song is called 'Mast Barsaat' and is composed by 'Sajid-Wajid'.

To this Danish shares, "We miss Wajid bhai everyday and this is a small tribute to him from our end. Sajid Khan bhai and me are part of this amazing song and it is composed by 'Sajid-Wajid'. He will always be there in our hearts and will be remembered till eternity."

Recently, Danish Sabri has given us a massive hit songs like 'Dil Galti kar baitha hai' with Jubin Nautiyal and 'Baithe Baithe' alongwith Stebin Ben. This talented singer has also sung in movies like Housefull 4, Dabang 3, Main Tera Hero and many more.

Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

News
104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

News
YouTube Music introduced new record-shaped widget, now available in Android 12

MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more

News
Mirchi’s efforts for 100 Pipers’ “100 Gigs Play for a Cause” campaign enters the Limca Book of Records

MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more

News
Spotify won’t drain your iPhone battery, find out how

MUMBAI: Though there is nothing surprising about unexpected battery drain issues on iPhone, the cread more

