Singer Danish Sabri pays tribute to Late Music composer Wajid Khan

MUMBAI: As a humble tribute to the maestro, late music composer singer Danish Sabri released a song in his versatile voice. The song is called 'Mast Barsaat' and is composed by 'Sajid-Wajid'.
To this Danish shares, "We miss Wajid bhai everyday and this is a small tribute to him from our end. Sajid Khan bhai and me are part of this amazing song and it is composed by 'Sajid-Wajid'. He will always be there in our hearts and will be remembered till eternity."
Recently, Danish Sabri has given us a massive hit songs like 'Dil Galti kar baitha hai' with Jubin Nautiyal and 'Baithe Baithe' alongwith Stebin Ben. This talented singer has also sung in movies like Housefull 4, Dabang 3, Main Tera Hero and many more.
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more
MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more
MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more
MUMBAI: Though there is nothing surprising about unexpected battery drain issues on iPhone, the cread more
MUMBAI: After receiving a great response to the trailer of SonyLIV’s upcoming original Tabbar, the audience can hear up to a soulful rendition,...read more
MUMBAI: As a humble tribute to the maestro, late music composer singer Danish Sabri released a song in his versatile voice. The song is called 'Mast...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood singer Shaan who recently celebrated his birthday, is all set to give his fans a special treat. As Shaan’s iconic ‘Tanha...read more
MUMBAI: In a very short span of time, Bon Bros Records, a music label launched and owned by brothers Abhishek and Siddharth Nigam has established...read more
MUMBAI: Rockstar himesh Reshammiya’s music video highlights the fact that the trio are caught in a love triangle and is called Iss pyar Ko.read more