Shaan to release his iconic ‘Tanha Dil’ in an all new avatar

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood singer Shaan who recently celebrated his birthday, is all set to give his fans a special treat. As Shaan’s iconic ‘Tanha Dil’ clocks 20 years, the singer will celebrate the occasion by releasing a new ‘Tanha Dil Tanha Safar’. The track will be completely different though and will tackle the delicate issue of Mental Health.
Post COVID-19, there was a dramatic spike in the number of people battling depression. Shaan felt that a song that addresses the issue sensitively is the need of the hour and hence the idea of ‘Tanha Dil Tanha Safar’ was born. The track, though focusing on a serious issue, has the same magic and soulfulness that has made Shaan a household name for decades.
Commenting on the same, “Releasing the new version of Tanha Dil had been on my mind for a while and coincidentally it’s happening 20 years after the first track. We have tried to deal with a delicate topic sensitively and I hope people apart from enjoying the song, imbibe the message as well. Mental Health is a long and hard condition to deal with but there always is a light at the end of the tunnel. I am so glad that Lupin could come on board and support us in our vision. Our song earnestly deals with the issue and I hope it brings a smile on people’s faces.. Dont let them Struggle in silence, together lets make them #SayYesToLife “ he signs off.
