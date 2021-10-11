For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Oct 2021

Justin Bieber wants Hailey Bieber to 'squish out a nugget' soon

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's recent documentary Justin Beiber: Our World revealed some personal information about his married life. While Justin and Hailey are known to keep things private, he talked about his plans to expand the family of two. The singer in the Amazon Prime documentary expressed his wish to have a tribe but said, it's up to his wife Hailey.

Justin revealed he would like to "squish out a nugget" this year in a newly-released Amazon Studio Prime Video documentary. In a scene, the morning before his New Year's Eve 2020 concert, Hailey asks Justin his intentions for 2021. "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first, and hopefully we squish out a nugget," Justin reveals.
Justin's confession of planning to try for a baby soon left Hailey surprised. "In 2021?" she asks Justin, to which he clarifies he wanted to "start trying" at the end of 2021. "We shall see," the model replied. In the end, Justin added, "It's up to you babe."

Justin Bieber Singer Hailey Bieber music
