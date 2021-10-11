Justin Bieber wants Hailey Bieber to 'squish out a nugget' soon

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's recent documentary Justin Beiber: Our World revealed some personal information about his married life. While Justin and Hailey are known to keep things private, he talked about his plans to expand the family of two. The singer in the Amazon Prime documentary expressed his wish to have a tribe but said, it's up to his wife Hailey.
Justin revealed he would like to "squish out a nugget" this year in a newly-released Amazon Studio Prime Video documentary. In a scene, the morning before his New Year's Eve 2020 concert, Hailey asks Justin his intentions for 2021. "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first, and hopefully we squish out a nugget," Justin reveals.
Justin's confession of planning to try for a baby soon left Hailey surprised. "In 2021?" she asks Justin, to which he clarifies he wanted to "start trying" at the end of 2021. "We shall see," the model replied. In the end, Justin added, "It's up to you babe."
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more
MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more
MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more
MUMBAI: Just about a month ago, Vineet made history as the ‘First artist in the world to have 6 number 1 singles on the European Top 100 Charts in...read more
MUMBAI: In a very short span of time, Bon Bros Records, a music label launched and owned by brothers Abhishek and Siddharth Nigam has established...read more
MUMBAI: The legendary music composer, Jatinder Shah, who has composed music for close to 100 films in the last 2 decades and Universal Music Group...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood singer Shaan who recently celebrated his birthday, is all set to give his fans a special treat. As Shaan’s iconic ‘Tanha...read more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Naina’, the latest single by independent...read more