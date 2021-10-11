For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Oct 2021 14:36 |  By RnMTeam

It's time to put on Jutti and shake legs!! Jutti is out now

MUMBAI: With the party season around the corner, Koinage Records is back again with another party track that appeals to youngsters titled “Jutti”.

Madhur Dhir, The Surilla lawyer, rendered his voice along with Jasmeen Akhtar for the song. Its lyrics were written by Mukku and music was composed by Aditya Vashisht.

The music video of “Jutti'' was released Wednesday on the YouTube channel of Koinage Records. The song along with Madhur Dhir features movie actress and fashion influencer, Sakshi Dwivedi. The peppy dancing number also features the popular Bhangra Dance Group, Folking Desi, along with girls performing urban dance. They together add up to the vibe of the song and instantly lift up the mood with their unmissable swag and moves.

Talking about Jutti, Madhur said, "Punjabi Music is something that anybody can instantly connect with, and I feel the same for Jutti. The moment you listen to it, your foot starts tapping on it. The whole video is also shot in a similar manner keeping the essence and vibe of the song alive, be it dance or costumes. It was a whole journey from its first recording to it finally getting released. I am just hoping to garner the same amount of love, in fact, more on Jutti."

Madhur Dhir, often synonymized as The Surilia Lawyer embarked on his musical journey long back but it was his arrival on the stage of ‘The Voice India Season 2' that skyrocketed his career. Another milestone to his career was when he appeared in a YouTube Premium-based singing reality competition, ARRived by A.R Rahman. His soulful performances also paved his way to the finals of Radio City Super Singer. His other original tracks ‘Red Prada’, ‘Munda Baimaan’ and 'Oru Adaar Love' are still nested in the essence of more than a million viewers.

Tags
Youtube Madhur Dheer Songs music
Related news
News | 11 Oct 2021

Justin Bieber wants Hailey Bieber to 'squish out a nugget' soon

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's recent documentary Justin Beiber: Our World revealed some personal information about his married life. While Justin and Hailey are known to keep things private, he talked about his plans to expand the family of two.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2021

Kim Kardashian West opens Saturday Night Live monologues

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian West, swathed in Pepto Bismol pink velour, tried to bring America together in the one thing we can all agree on: making fun of the Kardashians.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2021

Indie-Folk duo The Light The Heat and Roary release new song "Waking Up"

MUMBAI: Cinematic indie folk duo The Light The Heat and collaborator Roary offer another glimpse into their forthcoming new EP, 'Afterlight', with a new passionate single “Waking Up”.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2021

Vineet Singh Hukmani has released a melodic rap rock number titled 'Hurry'

MUMBAI: Just about a month ago, Vineet made history as the ‘First artist in the world to have 6 number 1 singles on the European Top 100 Charts in 2021’. Before August 2021 concluded, the Harvard grad’s score of number 1s hit 7, with his last hot funk release WTF.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2021

Euphoria's lead vocalist Palash Sen becomes the first artist at BIG FM's 'The Blue Mic' show

MUMBAI: With Independent music on the rise again, especially over the last few months, BIG FM, in association with Hungama Artist Aloud joined hands for their latest offering, ‘The Blue Mic’.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

News
104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

News
YouTube Music introduced new record-shaped widget, now available in Android 12

MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more

News
Mirchi’s efforts for 100 Pipers’ “100 Gigs Play for a Cause” campaign enters the Limca Book of Records

MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber wants Hailey Bieber to 'squish out a nugget' soon

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's recent documentary Justin Beiber: Our World revealed some personal information about his married life. While Justin and...read more

2
Singer Danish Sabri pays tribute to Late Music composer Wajid Khan

MUMBAI: As a humble tribute to the maestro, late music composer singer Danish Sabri released a song in his versatile voice. The song is called 'Mast...read more

3
Indie-Folk duo The Light The Heat and Roary release new song "Waking Up"

MUMBAI: Cinematic indie folk duo The Light The Heat and collaborator Roary offer another glimpse into their forthcoming new EP, 'Afterlight', with a...read more

4
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Naina’, a new single by independent artist Reena Mehta

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Naina’, the latest single by independent...read more

5
Euphoria's lead vocalist Palash Sen becomes the first artist at BIG FM's 'The Blue Mic' show

MUMBAI: With Independent music on the rise again, especially over the last few months, BIG FM, in association with Hungama Artist Aloud joined hands...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games