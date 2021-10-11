For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Oct 2021 16:50

Indie-Folk duo The Light The Heat and Roary release new song "Waking Up"

MUMBAI: Cinematic indie folk duo The Light The Heat and collaborator Roary offer another glimpse into their forthcoming new EP, 'Afterlight', with a new passionate single “Waking Up”.

Songwriter and vocalist Nathan Horst comes to terms with faults in his personal relationships that were brought to the forefront during the onset of the pandemic. He shares, "Through those times I've learned to take ownership... and continually focus on personal growth. I want to be healthy for my family."

With an impassioned message of reconciliation, “Waking Up” continues the forthcoming EP’s theme of positivity and hope that was introduced with the previously-released title track “Afterlight”. The band’s new EP 'Afterlight' is due out November 19 via Nettwerk Records.

The Light The Heat & Roary - "Waking Up" (Official Lyric Video)

Nathan and Jesse initially met in 2014 and collaborated on music for film and television. Locking into a groove, the pair unveiled the 'Silhouettes' EP in 2017 as The Light The Heat. Following a series of singles and the holiday EP 'Back to the Start' , the band served up their full-length debut, 'Wide Awake' in 2020.

After hearing their track “Wide Awake”, Nashville artist-producer Roary reached out on Instagram. He sent over an instrumental, and The Light The Heat immediately embraced the vibe. Together, they assemble ponderous cinematic indie folk out of lush instrumentation, thought-provoking lyrics, and soft harmonies.

For as much as the music reveals about its creators, it might just show you a thing or two about yourself. “For us, 2020 was a year of reflection,” observes Nathan. “We found ourselves and woke up like, ‘How can we become our true selves and not just be spectators, but actually get involved?’ It encouraged a lot of self-reflection.”

In 2018, The Light The Heat made waves across Southeast Asia when their single “All For You” became a popular wedding song, popularized by Filipino celebrities Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia. Currently, The Light The Heat's Top 10 markets based on streaming worldwide include the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan.

'Afterlight' Tracklist:
1. Afterlight
2. Feel Alive
3. Waking Up
4. Afterlight (acoustic)
5. Feel Alive (acoustic)

