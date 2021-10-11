For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Oct 2021 14:26 |  By RnMTeam

Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Naina’, a new single by independent artist Reena Mehta

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Naina’, the latest single by independent music artist, Reena Mehta. The track, with its meaningful lyrics on an everlasting love that blossoms from childhood, speaks to the hearts of listeners in an earnest, yet romantic, manner. Weaved together with Reena’s velvet-like vocals, the song brings back the nostalgia of old-school love and the process of innocent, yet close, friendships turning into relationships. It is a soulful and soothing composition that seeks to provide listeners hope and motivation to give love another chance in their lives.

Practicing as a doctor and scientist in Sydney, Australia, Reena rose to fame in Bollywood after being chosen to perform with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota for the album "Bhool Na Paoge." Reena has sung alongside some of India's leading playback singers like "Kesaria Balam" with Anup Jalota and "Bechainiyan" with playback vocalist Amit Mishra. Her albums "Let's Go Dance" with playback vocalist Nakash Aziz and "Meri Ashiqui" with playback singers Dev Negi for T Series, have also attracted millions of music lovers around the world. Outside of work, Reena, staying true to her passion, has continued to make waves in the music industry having lent her voice for Zee Music’s 'Choom Lu Lab Tere' and 'Saason Ki Tarah' with singers Shahid Mallya and Aaman Trikha respectively. Currently, Reena as part of her company 'Ocean Music and Entertainment' is working on 'Sakha' a feature film themed around women empowerment that's set to release this year.

Speaking about her latest single, Reena Mehta said that “Naina is a song that communicates those feelings of innocent love that we often find ourselves complicating in relationships. The song narrates a tale of old-school love, a friendship that has the potential of turning into something more. It not only brings together two lovers, but also takes listeners on a journey of how close friends from childhood turn into lovers. Naina appreciates the feelings of love and affection and encourages its listeners to let themselves experience the same.”

Elaborating on Hungama Artist Aloud’s support for independent music artists, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Hungama Artist Aloud offers independent artists the opportunity and the platform to showcase their talent. We are delighted to have an artist like Reena Mehta, who is passionate about her music and is making waves with her voice, with us. I am certain that the track will be appreciated by the listeners for its authenticity, freshness and sincerity.”

‘Naina’ is now available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms.

Listen to the song here - https://www.hungama.com/song/naina/75737575/

Tags
Hungama Artist Aloud Soumini Sridhara Paul Hungama
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2016

Kavita Seth, Mumbai's Finest, Neerja Pandit get top honours at Artist Aloud awards

MUMBAI: For the five years of its existence, Artist Aloud engaged determinedly towards the growth and promotion of independent musicians of the country, and the support also extends through the annual awards event celebrating these artistes' contribution and efforts.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2016

Artist Aloud Music Awards 5.0: The jury panel meet

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, for the fifth time in a row, will recognise and honour the talented musicians across genres, languages and regions, through its digital distribution platform - Artist Aloud.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2015

'DJ waley babu' not regular party song: Badshah

MUMBAI: After his song ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ became a rage among party goers, rapper Badshah's new song ‘DJ Waley Babu’ feat. Aastha Gill has created waves too. But he says his new song is not a regular party song.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2015

Pankaj Udhas releases a new single 'Khwaabon Ki Kahaani'

MUMBAI: Renowned for ghazals like 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera’ and ‘Aahista’, Pankaj Udhas, on Sunday, launched a new single titled ‘Khwaabon Ki Kahaani’. The latest ghazal is written by Alok Shrivastav.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2015

Artist Aloud announces its fourth edition of Artist Aloud Music Awards (AAMA)

MUMBAI: Digital media, distribution and talent management platform ArtistAloud.com has continued to promote independent artists and nurture talent, since its inception.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

News
104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

News
YouTube Music introduced new record-shaped widget, now available in Android 12

MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more

News
Mirchi’s efforts for 100 Pipers’ “100 Gigs Play for a Cause” campaign enters the Limca Book of Records

MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Euphoria's lead vocalist Palash Sen becomes the first artist at BIG FM's 'The Blue Mic' show

MUMBAI: With Independent music on the rise again, especially over the last few months, BIG FM, in association with Hungama Artist Aloud joined hands...read more

2
Shaan to release his iconic ‘Tanha Dil’ in an all new avatar

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood singer Shaan who recently celebrated his birthday, is all set to give his fans a special treat. As Shaan’s iconic ‘Tanha...read more

3
Singer Danish Sabri pays tribute to Late Music composer Wajid Khan

MUMBAI: As a humble tribute to the maestro, late music composer singer Danish Sabri released a song in his versatile voice. The song is called 'Mast...read more

4
Vineet Singh Hukmani has released a melodic rap rock number titled 'Hurry'

MUMBAI: Just about a month ago, Vineet made history as the ‘First artist in the world to have 6 number 1 singles on the European Top 100 Charts in...read more

5
Universal Music launches legendary music composer Jatinder Shah’s latest masterpiece ‘Jodaa’ sung by Afsana Khan starring Mouni Roy and Aly Goni

MUMBAI: The legendary music composer, Jatinder Shah, who has composed music for close to 100 films in the last 2 decades and Universal Music Group...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games