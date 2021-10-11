For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Oct 2021 15:21

Euphoria's lead vocalist Palash Sen becomes the first artist at BIG FM's 'The Blue Mic' show

MUMBAI: With Independent music on the rise again, especially over the last few months, BIG FM, in association with Hungama Artist Aloud joined hands for their latest offering, ‘The Blue Mic’. Starting today, ‘The Blue Mic’ promotes Indie musicians and budding artists in the space of independent music. Each week, it will feature one exceptionally talented artist or band and delve into their journey, music, inspirations, passions, future plans, interactions, on-air jam sessions and requests from listeners.

Kickstarting the campaign on a much higher note, the first artist to grace the show is celebrated singer and Euphoria’s lead vocalist ‘Palash Sen’. The ‘Maeri’ star has been closely associated with independent music space over the years and listeners can expect an amazing interaction with the star singer and BIG FM’s RJ throughout the week. During the show, Palash Sen will throw light on various topics and incidents about the Euphoria band, which also includes a secret inspiration behind the formation of the brand. He will also talk about the formation of one of Euphoria’s most celebrated songs, ‘Dhoom Pichak Dhoom’.

Further on, Palash Sen will talk about all the heroines that the team has introduced over the years through his song, be it Rimi Sen or Neha Dhupia. Through the show, he will also give a sneak peek of Euphoria’s latest album.

The Blue Mic – An Initiative by BIG FM and Hungama Artist Aloud is the perfect platform to explore new music and enjoy your favourite artists & bands! It will witness the best of diverse singing talents coming together on a common platform to reach out to their ever-growing fan-base. Tune in to the show every Monday - Friday from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm and listen to your favorite artist!

My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana
MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

YouTube Music introduced new record-shaped widget, now available in Android 12

MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more

Mirchi’s efforts for 100 Pipers’ “100 Gigs Play for a Cause” campaign enters the Limca Book of Records

MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more

