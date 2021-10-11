Euphoria's lead vocalist Palash Sen becomes the first artist at BIG FM's 'The Blue Mic' show

MUMBAI: With Independent music on the rise again, especially over the last few months, BIG FM, in association with Hungama Artist Aloud joined hands for their latest offering, ‘The Blue Mic’. Starting today, ‘The Blue Mic’ promotes Indie musicians and budding artists in the space of independent music. Each week, it will feature one exceptionally talented artist or band and delve into their journey, music, inspirations, passions, future plans, interactions, on-air jam sessions and requests from listeners.

Kickstarting the campaign on a much higher note, the first artist to grace the show is celebrated singer and Euphoria’s lead vocalist ‘Palash Sen’. The ‘Maeri’ star has been closely associated with independent music space over the years and listeners can expect an amazing interaction with the star singer and BIG FM’s RJ throughout the week. During the show, Palash Sen will throw light on various topics and incidents about the Euphoria band, which also includes a secret inspiration behind the formation of the brand. He will also talk about the formation of one of Euphoria’s most celebrated songs, ‘Dhoom Pichak Dhoom’.

Further on, Palash Sen will talk about all the heroines that the team has introduced over the years through his song, be it Rimi Sen or Neha Dhupia. Through the show, he will also give a sneak peek of Euphoria’s latest album.

The Blue Mic – An Initiative by BIG FM and Hungama Artist Aloud is the perfect platform to explore new music and enjoy your favourite artists & bands! It will witness the best of diverse singing talents coming together on a common platform to reach out to their ever-growing fan-base. Tune in to the show every Monday - Friday from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm and listen to your favorite artist!