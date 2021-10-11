For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Oct 2021 13:43 |  By RnMTeam

Chann Mahi Aaja: Featuring Sana Khan and Aamir Meer, This Is The Love Song Of The Season!

MUMBAI: In a very short span of time, Bon Bros Records, a music label launched and owned by brothers Abhishek and Siddharth Nigam has established itself as a platform that gives an opportunity to talented artistes and releases high-quality and entertaining independent songs. The label has to its credit super-hit singles like Ravneet Singh and Siddharth Nigam’s ‘Attachment’ and ‘Jiyun Kaise’ featuring Krish Pathak and Shivani Singh.

Now, the label has just released a brand-new song titled ‘Chann Mahi Aaja’. The romantic number has been sung by singer Aamir Meer who also features in the song along with Sana Khan. Whoever listens to this mellifluous track just once would vouch for the fact that it is one of the most romantic songs heard in the recent times!

Talking about the song, Aamir Meer says, “Chann Mahi Aaja has been made with a lot of love and I hope touches the hearts of the listeners. While recording the track, I sang each and every word with a lot of feel. It is a romantic track and it has a hint of melancholy to it as well. I am glad the song has been released on Bon Bros Records. They are doing a great job at promoting independent music and supported us tremendously. These days, a lot of songs come and go. I hope ‘Chann Mahi Aaja’ stays in people’s hearts forever.”

The gorgeous audience you see in the video is actress Sana Khan who has brought the emotions to the fore beautifully with her performance. Sana and Aamir share crackling chemistry in the video that has been directed by MH Mehul Gadani.

About featuring in the video, Sana says, “You don’t necessarily have to act in a film to show your mettle as an actress. A well-directed music video which has a story gives an actor enough scope to showcase their talent. With Chann Mahi Aaja, I got the opportunity to emote and express different emotions and I thank the entire team for putting together such a beautiful song and video. I feel whoever believes in love will be able to relate to the song.”

“Chann Mahi Aaja” has been trending ever since it was released on Bon Bros Records’ YouTube channel and all the major audio streaming platforms. The kind of love it has been receiving just a few hours of being launched, shows that music made with honestly always reaches out to everyone.

