For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Oct 2021 10:15 |  By RnMTeam

With 15 back-to-back original hits in a row and after garnering 500 million views and 150 million audio streams Himesh lauches his 16 th song 'Iss Pyar Ko' featuring Parth, Sonakshi Singh and Navneet Mallik

MUMBAI: Rockstar himesh Reshammiya’s music video highlights the fact that the trio are caught in a love triangle and is called Iss pyar Ko.

Himesh Reshammiya is indeed a rockstar in every right. Song after song, he delivers super hit and has given us 15 such tracks that have overall garnered 500 million views and 150 million audio streams. The 15th song that he will be releasing is called ‘Iss Pyar Ko’. Song is sung by Dev Negi and will be released via the blockbuster album Moods with Melodies. The song is about the fact that 3 actors namely Sonakshi Singh, Parth and Navneet Malik are caught in a love triangle.

Iss Pyar ko is a pure love triangle song where these three young lovers are caught in a web of romance where the big question is who loves who, it’s a two boy one girl story. when asked Himesh all he had to say is that this song of mine is all heart, Sidhant has captured the emotions and the chemistry of all the three performers Parth Sonakshi and Navneet beautifully I’m sure this song will give my music label by 16 th super hit , my label has delivered 15 back to back hit songs which have garnered 500 million views and 150 million audio streams in very few days and I’m very grateful to the audience for such a reaction.

Speaking on the same, Himesh affirms that, “Iss pyar ko is a pure love triangle song where these three young lovers are caught in a web of romance where the big question is who loves who. It is about two boys and one girl and the story is very moving. The director Sidhant sachdev who was earlier with Mohit Suri and has directed some v fine videos in the past has done an amazing job. I am very impressed with the singer Dev who has done full justice to the song. The song is all heart and the way the emotions have been captured is truly touching. The three actors also have put their soul into it and the result shows on screen. The audiences have been so kind to me and given me so much love as all 15 tracks have been super hits.

Iss Pyar Ko is composed and written by the maestro Himesh Reshammiya is melody at its peak and directed by Sidhant , he has captured the emotions of one sided love with a lot of sensitivity and intensity. Song is out on Himesh Reshammiya Melodies YouTube channel

Tags
Himmesh Reshammiya Iss Pyar Ko music Songs
Related news
News | 11 Oct 2021

Shaan to release his iconic ‘Tanha Dil’ in an all new avatar

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood singer Shaan who recently celebrated his birthday, is all set to give his fans a special treat. As Shaan’s iconic ‘Tanha Dil’ clocks 20 years, the singer will celebrate the occasion by releasing a new ‘Tanha Dil Tanha Safar’.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2021

See Madonna lifted her skirt during Jimmy Fallon Interview

MUMBAI: If Madonna wanted to disturb the peace during her Tonight Show appearance, well, mission accomplished.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2021

Dr. Shweta Singh through Think Women Company connecting Women to Self, God & Greater Good

MUMBAI: Think Women Company (TWC), a small enterprise helps women connect to a stronger sense of self. It creates books, coaching videos, podcasts, online conversations, group mediations geared to empowering and enlightening women.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2021

"Uttarakhand has a lot to offer to the entire music fraternity," says RJ Kaavya,

MUMBAI: Music has the ultimate power to connect with a person's heart even when the language doesn't seem familiar. This was the soul belief that inspired Kavindra Singh Mehta to begin his journey as RJ Kaavya.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2021

Rekha Bhardwaj and Daler Mehndi create magic with Turiya Turiya for SonyLIV's Tabbar

MUMBAI: After receiving a great response to the trailer of SonyLIV’s upcoming original Tabbar, the audience can hear up to a soulful rendition, Turiya Turiya. Tabbar's melodious score is composed by versatile music director Sneha Khanwalkar.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

News
104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

News
YouTube Music introduced new record-shaped widget, now available in Android 12

MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more

News
Mirchi’s efforts for 100 Pipers’ “100 Gigs Play for a Cause” campaign enters the Limca Book of Records

MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more

News
Spotify won’t drain your iPhone battery, find out how

MUMBAI: Though there is nothing surprising about unexpected battery drain issues on iPhone, the cread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
With 15 back-to-back original hits in a row and after garnering 500 million views and 150 million audio streams Himesh lauches his 16 th song 'Iss Pyar Ko' featuring Parth, Sonakshi Singh and Navneet Mallik

MUMBAI: Rockstar himesh Reshammiya’s music video highlights the fact that the trio are caught in a love triangle and is called Iss pyar Ko.read more

2
Singer Danish Sabri pays tribute to Late Music composer Wajid Khan

MUMBAI: As a humble tribute to the maestro, late music composer singer Danish Sabri released a song in his versatile voice. The song is called 'Mast...read more

3
With their latest single 'Saans Re Dhaage', Hariprem films is transforming the Rajasthani music scene

MUMBAI: Much like their previous musical collaborations, Hariprem Films is breaking away from traditional and exotic stereotypes associated with...read more

4
Chann Mahi Aaja: Featuring Sana Khan and Aamir Meer, This Is The Love Song Of The Season!

MUMBAI: In a very short span of time, Bon Bros Records, a music label launched and owned by brothers Abhishek and Siddharth Nigam has established...read more

5
Universal Music launches legendary music composer Jatinder Shah’s latest masterpiece ‘Jodaa’ sung by Afsana Khan starring Mouni Roy and Aly Goni

MUMBAI: The legendary music composer, Jatinder Shah, who has composed music for close to 100 films in the last 2 decades and Universal Music Group...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games