For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Oct 2021 14:59 |  By RnMTeam

"Uttarakhand has a lot to offer to the entire music fraternity," says RJ Kaavya,

MUMBAI: Music has the ultimate power to connect with a person's heart even when the language doesn't seem familiar. This was the soul belief that inspired Kavindra Singh Mehta to begin his journey as RJ Kaavya. While he worked at some well-known radio stations, his love for his state and its local artists always elevated which inspired him to start his own Digital Radio called 'Oho Radio'. This radio channel features 'Pahadi Music' and the local artists of Uttarakhand. He truly believes that his state has a lot of talent that just needs to be discovered, and he is willing to give them an extra boost through any means he can.

When spoke to RJ kaavya about what inspired him to start his Radio channel, He mentioned. "It's the hardworking and dedicated talent of Uttrakhand which inspired me to start Oho Radio. I truly believe that there is a lot more Uttarakhand has a lot to offer to the entire music fraternity as It's just been 6 months, but the response I have received towards presenting the songs of local artists has been overwhelming. The audience and their love have inspired me to come up with a new show that is sure to empower the people of Uttarakhand even more, it's called '#1NoUttarakhand'. Through this show, I aim to showcase to the world, people who have contributed towards the state of Uttarakhand in an exceptional way.``

Oho Radio, currently has a listenership of more than 2 Million on a monthly basis and is working towards growing to become the best radio channel featuring local artists and talent.

Tags
RJ Kaavya Singer music
Related news
News | 09 Oct 2021

See Madonna lifted her skirt during Jimmy Fallon Interview

MUMBAI: If Madonna wanted to disturb the peace during her Tonight Show appearance, well, mission accomplished.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2021

Dr. Shweta Singh through Think Women Company connecting Women to Self, God & Greater Good

MUMBAI: Think Women Company (TWC), a small enterprise helps women connect to a stronger sense of self. It creates books, coaching videos, podcasts, online conversations, group mediations geared to empowering and enlightening women.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2021

Rekha Bhardwaj and Daler Mehndi create magic with Turiya Turiya for SonyLIV's Tabbar

MUMBAI: After receiving a great response to the trailer of SonyLIV’s upcoming original Tabbar, the audience can hear up to a soulful rendition, Turiya Turiya. Tabbar's melodious score is composed by versatile music director Sneha Khanwalkar.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2021

Sachet & Parampara Tandon, the young & fresh singer-composer duo arrested in Goa?

MUMBAI: The internet sensations and the coolest singer-composer duo, Sachet & Parampara Tandon have been pumping out superhit songs back to back, keeping us all entertained to the T.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2021

World Mental Health Day: Lodha Luxury launches an exclusive music anthem to drive the conversation around Holistic Wellness

MUMBAI: Lodha Luxury, a true blue luxury brand announces a new music anthem in continuation of the brand’s #WhatAreYouWaitingFor initiative, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

News
104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

News
YouTube Music introduced new record-shaped widget, now available in Android 12

MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more

News
Mirchi’s efforts for 100 Pipers’ “100 Gigs Play for a Cause” campaign enters the Limca Book of Records

MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more

News
Spotify won’t drain your iPhone battery, find out how

MUMBAI: Though there is nothing surprising about unexpected battery drain issues on iPhone, the cread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Universal Music India announces the launch of VYRL Punjabi in partnership with legendary music composer, Jatinder Shah

MUMBAI: Universal Music India (UMI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced the...read more

2
Tulsi Kumar looks breathtaking in her Indian regal look for her latest single ‘Tera Naam’!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar’s latest single with Darshan Raval, ‘Tera Naam’, is already creating a splash with the song registering close to 22 million views...read more

3
With their latest single 'Saans Re Dhaage', Hariprem films is transforming the Rajasthani music scene

MUMBAI: Much like their previous musical collaborations, Hariprem Films is breaking away from traditional and exotic stereotypes associated with...read more

4
See Madonna lifted her skirt during Jimmy Fallon Interview

MUMBAI: If Madonna wanted to disturb the peace during her Tonight Show appearance, well, mission accomplished.read more

5
See Adele’s comeback on "Revenge Body" weight loss over 100-Pound

MUMBAI: Adele may have a slimmer, trimmer physique now that she's no longer married to Simon Konecki, but that's just a coincidence. She tells both...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games