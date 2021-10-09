For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Oct 2021 13:12

Universal Music India announces the launch of VYRL Punjabi in partnership with legendary music composer, Jatinder Shah

MUMBAI: Universal Music India (UMI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced the launchof VYRL Punjabi, a new label dedicated to the rich music and sounds of Punjab, in association with the iconic music composerand composer Jatinder Shah, one of the most acclaimed figuresfrom the region.

In a country obsessed with Bollywood music, Universal Music India’s VYRL Originals became the first standalone label dedicated to creating original, artist-centric music and content when it launched in 2018, with a vision of creating a new culture and category for non-film music in India. VYRL Originals became the catalyst for an explosion of musical creativity, that has seen multiple non-film tracks topping the airplay and streaming charts.

Having set the tone for the genre, VYRL has quickly become the benchmark for the Indian music industry, with every music label and platform now heavily focusing resources on non-film musicsince 2020. In 2021, VYRL has continued to evolve and elevate the genre, with VYRL Punjabi following the launches of VYRL Haryanvi and VYRL Bhojpuri as Universal Music India has doubled down on its commitment to domestic A&R to helpintroduce new Indian music, songwriters, and artist talent to audiences worldwide.

Punjabi music has always had a rich and diverse musical identity, which thrives on artist centric music and creative storytelling. Amongst the multiple Indian regional music languages, Punjabi is the most widely accepted and appreciated regional musical dialect. Despite Indian music consumers’ affinity towards Bollywood soundtrack music, Punjabi artist-centric music has remained relevant for decades. Punjabi music has inspired numerous Bollywood hits and is an intrinsic part of most Bollywood soundtracks. This music has a global appeal andaudience and has fast become the music of choice across diaspora audiences in US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as across India and South Asia.

Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO Universal Music India and South Asia said, “At Universal Music India, we are committed to non-film music across all languages and genres. Whether it is VYRL Originals, VYRL Haryanvi or VYRL Bhojpuri, we believe in connecting artists and their music with fans and shaping culture in the process. With this mantra we have successfully operated in mainstream Hindi, HipHop, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri music and I believe Punjabi music and artists have massive cultural relevance beyond borders that awaits to be explored.”

Speaking about the entry into Punjabi content market, Vinit Thakkar, COO Universal Music India and South Asia said,“Punjabi Music has been the gold standard of non-film, artist centric music for decades in India. I believe, the music has huge potential to reach new audiences both locally, nationally and most importantly, globally. We have found a great creative partner in Shahji, who shares our beliefs and ambitions about elevating the Punjabi music scene and culture.”

The legendary Music composer from Punjab, Jatinder Shah said, “I have been very fortunate to contribute towards Punjabi Music over the last two decades. I am humbled by the faith, respect and belief the top artists from the region have shown in me. I am excited to begin this new chapter of my life with Universal Music Group who share the same passion and commitment towards elevating the Punjabi music and artists. We will strive to take Punjabi music not only nationally but also to global audiences”

VYRL Punjabi’s first release, ‘Jodaa’ from the prolific singerAfsana Khan will be released next week, alongside a dramatic new video, shot in grand period drama style and starring actress Mouni Roy, along with Aly Goni of Big Boss 14 fame.

VYRL Punjabi promises a star-studded release line-up with the likes of Gurdas Maan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sunidhi Chauhan and many more in the coming months.

Click here to download assets: https://umusic.box.com/s/fwjewjvywdfybhisy9h3o2gnbzqjve8u

