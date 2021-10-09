For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Oct 2021 13:31 |  By RnMTeam

Tulsi Kumar looks breathtaking in her Indian regal look for her latest single ‘Tera Naam’!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar’s latest single with Darshan Raval, ‘Tera Naam’, is already creating a splash with the song registering close to 22 million views within few days of its release.

While the track is a beautiful, quintessential Shaadi song which allows viewers to feel like part of a grand wedding celebration, another highlight of ‘Tera Naam’ is the breathtaking Indian looks that Tulsi Kumar sports in the song.

The artist has always been in the news for her sense of style, however, her traditional, regal Indian looks in the romantic song are just the fashion inspiration we need for the Navratri and Diwali season.

Right from the opening scene where she makes an entry in a pastel pink lehenga, Tulsi Kumar is a complete vision. Throughout ‘Tera Naam’ the singer features in one stunning look after the next, from a string back powder blue lehenga to a bright yellow one, a belted lilac look to her ethereal bridal look. Tulsi even goes on to sport simple salwar suits through the course of the song, all of which are perfectly styled and accessorized, giving us major fashion goals.

Known for her signature sense of style, the singer worked closely with her stylist in zeroing in on the looks that can be described as nothing short of an Indian princess. Tulsi went all out in curating the outfits and also gave her inputs on how they could be styled in sync with the vibe of the wedding song.

Says Tulsi Kumar, “My character in the song is that of a Royal Rajasthani girl and throughout the song she's prepping for her wedding. So there was a scope for beautiful and vibrant coloured outfits. We've gone for a variety of colours that are all happy colours that are perfect for a to-be bride. It was a lot of fun curating these looks and I'm personally very interested in the styling quotient. Shruti the stylist and I worked together on the tiny details like the delicate fabrics and the net dupattas." Adding that, "There were about 10 looks in the entire music video. The vibe was very young, fun, minimalistic and pretty."

Tags
Tulsi Kumar Darshan Raval
