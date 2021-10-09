See Adele’s comeback on "Revenge Body" weight loss over 100-Pound

MUMBAI: Adele may have a slimmer, trimmer physique now that she's no longer married to Simon Konecki, but that's just a coincidence.

She tells both British and American Vogue that, yes, her split coincided with her physical transformation, but she didn't prioritize her wellbeing to spite her ex-husband. Adele simply says that she just wanted to feel good again.

"I realized that when I was working out, I didn't have any anxiety," she explains to American Vogue. "It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."

In other words, this isn't Adele's "revenge body." And to those who say it is, here's her response, according to British Vogue: "Oh my god. Suck my d--k!"

"I did it for myself and not anyone else," she adds.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer says that she became "addicted" to working out as a way of coping with her anxiety. It's helped her so much that she finds herself in the gym two to three times a day, starting with a weightlifting session in the morning, hiking or boxing midday and ending with cardio.

As for her diet, the pop star says there is none. Adele eats what she wants and then some, saying that she probably eats "more than I used to because I work out so hard."

But don't expect to find her workout regimen online. Adele insists that anyone claiming to be her trainer is a fraud. "You know a hundred percent of the stories written about me have been absolutely fake," she asserts. "The people that came out being like, ‘I trained her,' I've never met in my life. It's disgusting. I cannot get over it. Some Pilates lady I've never met in my life!"

The only thing that seems to upset Adele more than these imposters was the response to her physique. She shares, "The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very f--king disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings."