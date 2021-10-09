For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Oct 2021 14:17 |  By RnMTeam

Rekha Bhardwaj and Daler Mehndi create magic with Turiya Turiya for SonyLIV's Tabbar

MUMBAI: After receiving a great response to the trailer of SonyLIV’s upcoming original Tabbar, the audience can hear up to a soulful rendition, Turiya Turiya. Tabbar's melodious score is composed by versatile music director Sneha Khanwalkar. Sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Daler Mehndi, the song compliments the fast-paced thrilling narrative that is sure to tug at your heartstrings. The couplets are divided into 8 episodes, bringing out the depth of the plot while leaving the audience hooked to the screen.

Talking about the song, Rekha Bhardwaj said, "It’s been a privilege to sing Turiya Turiya, a song which is powerful yet soothing in its approach. Tabbar is a fast-paced family thriller and the beautiful lyrics of the song resonate with the edgy plot of the show. The song reflects the myriad of complexities the characters encounter in the show and people are sure to love and resonate with it."

Adding further, Daler Mehndi said, "I have always loved singing motivational songs and Turiya Turiya is one such track. It is the purity of the song that will connect with the listeners’ soul and can be enjoyed with friends and family together. Tabbar has all the Punjabi feels and this song blends perfectly with the show's narrative and thrilling offering. I’m sure the song will strike a chord with the viewers upon its launch on SonyLIV.”

Well! The soulful music of Tabbar will evoke a plethora of emotions while keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. The show charts the journey of a retired police constable who pushes the boundaries to save his family from the consequences of an unfortunate incident. Directed by Ajitpal Singh, and produced by Ajay Rai, Tabbar is a JAR Pictures series. Written by Harman Wadala and Sandeep Jain, the show features an ensemble stellar cast of Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Gagan Arora, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Kanwaljeet Singh, and Ranvir Shorey.

Don’t miss watching Tabbar with your family on 15th October only on SonyLIV.

