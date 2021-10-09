With 15 back-to-back original hits in a row and after garnering 500 million views and 150 million audio streams Himesh lauches his 16 th song ‘Iss Pyar Ko’ featuring Parth, Sonakshi Singh and Navneet Mallik

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya is indeed a rockstar in every right. Song after song, he delivers super hit and has given us 15 such tracks that have overall garnered 500 million views and 150 million audio streams. The 15th song that he will be releasing is called ‘Iss Pyar Ko’. Song is sung by Dev Negi and will be released via the blockbuster album Moods with Melodies. The song is about the fact that 3 actors namely Sonakshi Singh, Parth and Navneet Malik are caught in a love triangle.

Speaking on the same, Himesh affirms that, “Iss pyar ko is a pure love triangle song where these three young lovers are caught in a web of romance where the big question is who loves who. It is about two boys and one girl and the story is very moving. The director Sidhant sachdev who was earlier with Mohit Suri and has directed some v fine videos in the past has done an amazing job. I am very impressed with the singer Dev who has done full justice to the song. The song is all heart and the way the emotions have been captured is truly touching. The three actors also have put their soul into it and the result shows on screen. The audiences have been so kind to me and given me so much love as all 15 tracks have been super hits.

Iss Pyar Ko is composed and written by the maestro Himesh Reshammiya is melody at its peak and directed by Sidhant , he has captured the emotions of one sided love with a lot of sensitivity and intensity. Song is out on Himesh Reshammiya Melodies YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/YHLgXyx2ya4