For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Oct 2021 12:32 |  By RnMTeam

Nushrratt Bharuccha injures herself while shooting for the Holi song sequence of Janhit Mein Jaari

MUMBAI: A leg injury played a spoilsport for the committed actress, Nushrratt Bharuccha, during her recent shoot. During a song shoot for her ongoing film by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vinod Bhanushali’s ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, Nushrratt sprained her leg and the doctor has asked her to take some much needed rest.

A source from the production unit revealed, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive setup that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members was a part of this. But after check-up and an X-Ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days.”

The makers have created a huge setup to shoot this massive Holi song. As per the doctor that examined Nushrratt, she is told to rest her foot for a few days, resulting in the shoot going on hold.

The makers and director have decided to take a break until Nushrratt is fully recovered. We surely cannot wait to see this new Holi song coming our way!

Tags
Nushrratt Bharuccha Janhit Mein Jaari Songs music
Related news
News | 08 Oct 2021

Songfest India bags the Silver for DOUBLEMIN Freshtake Season 1 campaign at the Shark Awards 2021

MUMBAI: Yet again, for DOUBLEMINT Freshtake Season 1 campaign, Songfest India in collaboration with Mars Wrigley won the Silver award at Economic Times Brand Equity Shark Awards 2021.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2021

Furtados School of music (FSM) to gamify music learning through music buddy

MUMBAI: Furtados Music, a brand who has always stood with music for decades, continues to spear head, through technology.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2021

BIG FM celebrates Navratri in a grand manner with nine days of non-stop celebrations, music, games and much more!

MUMBAI: The festival of Navratri which is dedicated to Goddess Durga is considered an auspicious time and is celebrated with much fervour across the country.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2021

Watch Katy Perry call 'Hero' Orlando Bloom onstage to undo her corset

MUMBAI: Remember when we used to say #couplesgoals? Bringing that back for a sec to describe Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2021

Check out Adam Levine's new look and butterfly neck tattoo

MUMBAI: As fans well know, Adam Levine has this love for tattoos.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

News
104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

News
YouTube Music introduced new record-shaped widget, now available in Android 12

MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more

News
Mirchi’s efforts for 100 Pipers’ “100 Gigs Play for a Cause” campaign enters the Limca Book of Records

MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more

News
Spotify won’t drain your iPhone battery, find out how

MUMBAI: Though there is nothing surprising about unexpected battery drain issues on iPhone, the cread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
MoreNight announces new single 'Bigger Badder Better' featuring namesbliss off upcoming EP 'Trophy'

MUMBAI: MoreNight ft. namesbliss - 'Trophy'(October 8 2021, MoreNight via DMY) STREAM THE SINGLE ‘filled with an eclectic mix of music, from UKG to...read more

2
BIG FM celebrates Navratri in a grand manner with nine days of non-stop celebrations, music, games and much more!

MUMBAI: The festival of Navratri which is dedicated to Goddess Durga is considered an auspicious time and is celebrated with much fervour across the...read more

3
Camila Cabello reveals some insight about Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: The Internet doesn't make it easy for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to date. In a newly published Glamour interview, the "Havana" singer...read more

4
Watch Katy Perry call 'Hero' Orlando Bloom onstage to undo her corset

MUMBAI: Remember when we used to say #couplesgoals? Bringing that back for a sec to describe Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. read more

5
Post ‘Shubhaarambh’ from ‘Kai Po Che’, Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak team up for another romantic Garba track

MUMBAI: With the festive season commencing soon, singers Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak released their latest garba track ‘Bhamariyo’. The single is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games