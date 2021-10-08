For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Oct 2021 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

MoreNight announces new single 'Bigger Badder Better' featuring namesbliss off upcoming EP 'Trophy'

MUMBAI: MoreNight ft. namesbliss - 'Trophy'(October 8 2021, MoreNight via DMY) STREAM THE SINGLE ‘filled with an eclectic mix of music, from UKG to UK funky and even grime.’

‘Have been a fan of MoreNight for a minute now and I’m glad that this track has seen the light of day. ‘Give Ya’ is super uplifting and bouncy, essential listening to keep up any energy in 2021.’
- Conducta for Mixmag UK-based producer MoreNight will be sharing his new single 'Bigger Badder Better' on the 8th October, taken from his forthcoming 'Trophy' EP, set for release on 5th November via DMY Artists.
 
Already having gained extensive support from tastemakers such as Complex, MixMag, Sir Spyro and Conducta, among others, it’s no surprise that MoreNight's previous EP, 'Silvia', was met with great acclaim, which featured 5 Tracks within MoreNight's UKG style. This previous release was made via Shall Not Fade, who have worked closely with many exceptional artists including Mall Grab, Shadow Child, and Mella Dee. The release was featured on BBC 1xtra, DJ EZ’s NUVOLVE Show, and various other shows spanning across Rinse FM, Capital Xtra
and Reprezent.

Following MoreNight's Recent approach to UKG, it has reached the time to release more music surrounding grime and UK Rap to showcase his Production skills alongside other artists. And 'Trophy' has solidified that with the help of features Manga Saint Hilare, Scrufizzer, namesbliss, and Snowy who blessed one track each on the project.

With 'Bigger Badder Better' being the first single from 'Trophy', both MoreNight and namesbliss set out to make a true dark grime track. Following their most recent collaborative track 'Levels' featuring Tyrone MC. Namesbliss’s variating flow combined with the haunting synths and thunderous bassline of MoreNight's production both sit together on 'Bigger Badder Better' exceptionally, alongside the genre-bending approach of incorporating drill, trap, and orchestral elements. It is a track that invokes intensity and grit from start to finish without a moment to
take a breather.

Tags
MoreNight Bigger Badder Better trophy DMY Artists
