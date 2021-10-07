For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Oct 2021 16:39 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Katy Perry call 'Hero' Orlando Bloom onstage to undo her corset

MUMBAI: Remember when we used to say #couplesgoals? Bringing that back for a sec to describe Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

On September 30, Perry took the stage at Variety's Power of Women Summit to perform “What Makes a Woman.” Unfortunately, while the singer's stunning lavender Schiaparelli couture gown looked flowy, it was actually hiding a constricting corset underneath. Luckily, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was in the audience. “Orlando, can you undo my corset? It's a little tight. I can't sing,” she says in a video shared on Variety's TikTok account. Of course, he obliges.

“Pull it all the way down-I have a girdle in here-all the way down,” she tells her fiancé. “Okay, now I can-now I can breathe. My hero.”

This was not the only sweet moment between the pair at this event. After being honored at the event for her work on the nonprofit organization Firework Foundation, which seeks to “empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts,” Perry gave the sweetest shout-out to Bloom in her speech. Per Variety, she thanked the actor for “handling the insanity of my life.”

“Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man,” Katy Perry said toward the end of her speech. “To my beloved partner and constant iron sharpener, whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world. Thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace.”

She continued, “And the biggest thank-you of all for being an incredible father [and] an example to our greatest gift, our daughter Daisy Dove. And to my Daisy—a future powerful woman—I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness.”

Tags
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom music Singer
Related news
News | 07 Oct 2021

Furtados School of music (FSM) to gamify music learning through music buddy

MUMBAI: Furtados Music, a brand who has always stood with music for decades, continues to spear head, through technology.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2021

BIG FM celebrates Navratri in a grand manner with nine days of non-stop celebrations, music, games and much more!

MUMBAI: The festival of Navratri which is dedicated to Goddess Durga is considered an auspicious time and is celebrated with much fervour across the country.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2021

Check out Adam Levine's new look and butterfly neck tattoo

MUMBAI: As fans well know, Adam Levine has this love for tattoos.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2021

Camila Cabello reveals some insight about Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: The Internet doesn't make it easy for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to date.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2021

Music Sensation Abhijeet Srivastava releases new single "Besharam Si Nazrein" on Springboard Records

MUMBAI: Furthering his reputation as one of the most promising young Indian artists of his generation, singer-songwriter Abhijeet releases his melodious single “Besharam Si Nazrein”.  Abhijeet’s music career has blossomed with several achievements in his kitty from independent singles to Bollywo

read more

RnM Biz

News
104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

News
YouTube Music introduced new record-shaped widget, now available in Android 12

MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more

News
Mirchi’s efforts for 100 Pipers’ “100 Gigs Play for a Cause” campaign enters the Limca Book of Records

MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more

News
Spotify won’t drain your iPhone battery, find out how

MUMBAI: Though there is nothing surprising about unexpected battery drain issues on iPhone, the cread more

News
Prasar Bharati completes recruitment of 2365 essential posts, no proposal to regularise casuals

NEW DELHI: Even as the Government has admitted that there are vacancies in Prasar Bharati, there read more

top# 5 articles

1
Gaana celebrates Amaal Mallik’s New Single ‘Pyaar Ek Tarfaa’ in Truly Groundbreaking Style

MUMBAI: India’s largest music streaming app, Gaana today released the brand new song of popular music director and singer, Amaal Mallik ‘Pyaar... Ek...read more

2
BIG FM celebrates Navratri in a grand manner with nine days of non-stop celebrations, music, games and much more!

MUMBAI: The festival of Navratri which is dedicated to Goddess Durga is considered an auspicious time and is celebrated with much fervour across the...read more

3
Post ‘Shubhaarambh’ from ‘Kai Po Che’, Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak team up for another romantic Garba track

MUMBAI: With the festive season commencing soon, singers Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak released their latest garba track ‘Bhamariyo’. The single is...read more

4
Furtados School of music (FSM) to gamify music learning through music buddy

MUMBAI: Furtados Music, a brand who has always stood with music for decades, continues to spear head, through technology. Furtados School of Music (...read more

5
Ed Sheeran joins ‘The Voice’ as mentor

MUMBAI: The Voice is stepping up its "A Team." International superstar Ed Sheeran is officially joining the hit NBC reality singing competition as...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games