Watch Katy Perry call 'Hero' Orlando Bloom onstage to undo her corset

MUMBAI: Remember when we used to say #couplesgoals? Bringing that back for a sec to describe Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

On September 30, Perry took the stage at Variety's Power of Women Summit to perform “What Makes a Woman.” Unfortunately, while the singer's stunning lavender Schiaparelli couture gown looked flowy, it was actually hiding a constricting corset underneath. Luckily, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was in the audience. “Orlando, can you undo my corset? It's a little tight. I can't sing,” she says in a video shared on Variety's TikTok account. Of course, he obliges.

“Pull it all the way down-I have a girdle in here-all the way down,” she tells her fiancé. “Okay, now I can-now I can breathe. My hero.”

This was not the only sweet moment between the pair at this event. After being honored at the event for her work on the nonprofit organization Firework Foundation, which seeks to “empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts,” Perry gave the sweetest shout-out to Bloom in her speech. Per Variety, she thanked the actor for “handling the insanity of my life.”

“Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man,” Katy Perry said toward the end of her speech. “To my beloved partner and constant iron sharpener, whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world. Thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace.”

She continued, “And the biggest thank-you of all for being an incredible father [and] an example to our greatest gift, our daughter Daisy Dove. And to my Daisy—a future powerful woman—I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness.”