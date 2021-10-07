Post ‘Shubhaarambh’ from ‘Kai Po Che’, Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak team up for another romantic Garba track

MUMBAI: With the festive season commencing soon, singers Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak released their latest garba track ‘Bhamariyo’. The single is released on TM Music’s official Youtube channel and promises to be the love anthem of the festive season.

Interestingly, Divya and Shruti have previously sung another garba track, ‘Shubhaarambh’ from Kai Po Che which at the time was a chart buster and ‘Bhamariyo’ is all set to add another feather to their cap. The track will also have Divya Kumar debuting as a composer while Priya Saraiya has penned it’s lyrics.

‘Bhamariyo’, a Hindi-Gujarati track follows the mind of a woman who sees the man of her dreams for the first time. The thoughts in her mind and heart is what forms the crux of the song.

Tarsame Mittal, Founder of TM Music believes the song will definitely strike a chord with the youth, “Divya Kumar, Shruti Pathak and Priya Saraiya are currently some of the most sought after names in the industry. Their songs have generated tremendous response and we believe ‘Bhamariyo’ will create the same magic.”he says.

Shruti Pathak who’s glad to be part of the song throws light on its inception, “ ‘Bhammariyo’ is a beautiful composition by Divya Kumar and I loved it the moment I heard it. This is the second time that Divya and I have come together for a song after Shubhaarambh and it's indeed a pleasure. ‘Bhamariyo’ has been beautifully penned by Priya Saraiya, She’s a natural. Infact, it was entirely her idea to make this collaboration happen. This song wouldn’t have been possible without Priya and of course the lovely melody created by Divya. I’m very thrilled to have sung this. It’s a lovely song , celebrating the essence of Navratri and the beauty of love. I’m sure it’s gonna be a treat for all the Dandiya lovers. Even the video, directed by Jay Bhansali is amazing and it does complete justice to the song.

I hope Bhammariyo receives as much love from the audience as I received for Radha ne Shyam.” She smiles.

Divya Kumar who steps into the composer’s shoes for the song says, “The song is about a girl surrendering herself to love. It's a soft, romantic, pop song with a twist of traditional Gujarati Garba. It's really special to me for multiple reasons. For starters, this is my first Hindi release as a composer and I am super nervous about it, but equally excited! Most importantly, because I got to work with some amazing people. My closest and oldest friend, Priya Saraiya, who has written the lyrics, she is not only a well - known singer, but also an amazing lyricist. I am singing with a very dear friend, Shruti Pathak, after a very long time. Both these ladies are super amazing in their art and I am glad that I got to collaborate with them and the entire Team at TM Music, who are literally my family.