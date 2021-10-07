Music Sensation Abhijeet Srivastava releases new single "Besharam Si Nazrein" on Springboard Records

MUMBAI: Furthering his reputation as one of the most promising young Indian artists of his generation, singer-songwriter Abhijeet releases his melodious single “Besharam Si Nazrein”. Abhijeet’s music career has blossomed with several achievements in his kitty from independent singles to Bollywood blockbusters like “Chashni” in Bharat, “Aap Se Milkar” in Andhadhun and more.

Abhijeet has released relevant independent tracks like Khayaal, Tu Saamne and Inayat after the stupendous success of his EP “Safar” through Springboard Records in association with JioSaavn.

Abhijeet joins hands with the talented Hansika Pareek to bring to audiences a track which lovers across the world will identify with. Stealing glances at one's lover, Beshram Si Nazrein sings of love in visual tones. Painting a forlorn picture of uncontrollable desires in the expressful eyes of the lover, the song enpassions the craving to keep gazing at the lover, finding excuses to do so and searching for the loved one unabashedly. Glances that follow the heart, unmindful of everything else, Abhijeet has once more created a sentimental number making its way into the hearts of his audiences.

The lyrics are beautifully penned down by Shayra Apoorva.

Speaking on the release, Abhijeet commented, “Do we have control over our senses when we fall in love? Probably not. The heart that loves forgets all else and only follows its lover and the eyes that see and capture the lover in that heart are unabashed in their desire to seek the lover over and over again. I am sure any one who has ever loved will appreciate the sentiments of the song! Hansika was a great accompaniment to this lovelorn composition and as always, it was most fulfilling to work with Aman Moroney and the team at Springboard Records to make this track come alive! ”

Hailing from Lakhimpur, a town near Lucknow, Abhijeet has turned his passion for music into one of the most inspiring success stories in the Indian music industry. He’s recognised as a hitmaker with four Bollywood songs to date, two of which have made it to the top-ten list on JioSaavn. He counts global artists such as Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Charlie Puth, Justin Bieber, amongst his inspirations and aims to create unique melodies that resonate with his fans by combining Indian and Western sounds.

Listen to the track here :

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6F1ve6DOqo

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/1mUoVf...

Apple Music : https://music.apple.com/in/album/besh...

Jio Saavn : https://www.jiosaavn.com/song/beshara...

Wynk : https://wynk.in/music/song/besharam-s...

Gaana : https://gaana.com/song/besharam-si-na...

Youtube Music : https://music.youtube.com/playlist?li...