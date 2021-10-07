Gaana celebrates Amaal Mallik’s New Single ‘Pyaar Ek Tarfaa’ in Truly Groundbreaking Style

MUMBAI: India’s largest music streaming app, Gaana today released the brand new song of popular music director and singer, Amaal Mallik ‘Pyaar... Ek Tarfaa’. The love-lorn track by the brain behind iconic songs like ‘Naina’ and ‘Soch Na Sake’ is about unfinished love, and is unquestionably one of the most anticipated tracks for the upcoming season of love.

As part of the music launch, Gaana is giving VIP access to exclusive content for Gaana Plus users- including a candid interview with the music maestro himself and a specially curated Gaana playlist from Amaal where he speaks about why these songs are special to him and some beautiful unknown stories about them. After the runaway success of the larger-than-life Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy digital concert on Gaana, the ‘Pyaar Ek Tarfaa’ music launch reflects the brand’s wider vision to bring exclusive & innovative music-related content to its premium users. In the coming months, Gaana plus subscribers are in for a treat with similar exclusive content from a host of top artists as well.

Speaking about his latest single release, Amaal Mallik said, “Pyaar Ek Tarfaa is a very special song - I would in fact call it one of my purest compositions. The name might be about one - sided love, but the overall tone of the song celebrates love in all its forms. The idea was to show Ek Tarfa Pyaar as not a negative emotion, but acknowledge the greatness of the love itself.

I’m so happy and grateful to collaborate with the amazing Shreya Ghoshal on this track - I could not imagine anyone else's voice on this track. The words have been penned by the prolific Manoj Muntashir, who has so beautifully highlighted the essence of the emotion. Words fall short to praise my co -star in the video, Jasmin Bhasin, who has taken the video to the next level - you will not be able to take your eyes off of her in the video ! I am excited to collaborate with Gaana to enable my fans to discover my new single, and get to know me better!”

Speaking about the music release, Sandeep Lodha, CEO, Gaana said, “Gaana has constantly worked to help musicians strengthen the deep & evocative connection they share with their audiences. The unique music release of Pyaar Ek Tarfaa from Amaal is a glimpse into the kind of content collaborations we’d love to have with artists as they grow their influence and fan-base. We are confident Amaal's fans would love the behind-the-scenes experience into his life, his music and his motivations, just as they enjoy his new single!”