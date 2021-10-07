For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Oct 2021 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Furtados School of music (FSM) to gamify music learning through music buddy

MUMBAI: Furtados Music, a brand who has always stood with music for decades, continues to spear head, through technology. Furtados School of Music (FSM), a pioneer in music education introduces one of its kind Music Buddy, an online assessment tool embedded with live teaching classes, to make the entire learning process fun-filled, offering a structured curriculum with the new tech support ‘Music Buddy.’

Music Buddy comes with an indulgent new way of teaching and learning for the teacher and student. It is not the regular practise which students already do at their home but is an online solution; it not only lets the students play / sing along the backing tracks and/or metronomes fed into the platform but also judges the students on how accurate they were. Most importantly, it is customised with FSM’s award winning curriculum. Music Buddy has been launched in partnership with Match My sound. FSM has taken advantage of the wonderful advancements in the field of technology. Considering the current pandemic, digital practices has changed the way we create, play, broadcast, and listen to music every fortnight; Furtados School of Music has been setting a trend in transforming the way we learn music.

Tanuja Gomes, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Furtados School of Music said "Practice is the key for excelling in Music" We at Furtados School of Music have never stopped to create musical innovation and we are glad to introduce you to a tool which will allow our students to practice anytime, anywhere on most internet enabled devices with instant feedback & flexibility that has never been offered before. Parents can now measure and watch how student’s performance and learning improves.

Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Furtados School of Music, said, "Music Buddy is a technology that will reshape music education and required advancement to the next step. Furtados School of Music has always been about improving the music space, providing a learning pedagogy which makes music education more engaging and inclusive, with the help of these technical upgrades, it is possible.” Parents will find this a great buddy, in motivating students to practise.

Music schools have indeed changed their entire operation to continue to carry out their mission and embrace distance learning, often without prior training in digital tools. The use of digital technology suddenly became necessary to ensure the continuity of music education and provoked teachers and students to discover and become aware of possibilities and limits of this alternative mode of musical teaching. Furtados School of Music is highlighting the difference between distance learning and the use of digital technology by providing learning situations. With ongoing transformations in musical practices, and in the pedagogical sphere in the digital age, FSM is enhancing digital uses in teaching and research issues on digital musical learning with Music Buddy to provide an exhilarating experience to all age groups.

Tags
Furtados School of Music Songs music
Related news
News | 07 Oct 2021

BIG FM celebrates Navratri in a grand manner with nine days of non-stop celebrations, music, games and much more!

MUMBAI: The festival of Navratri which is dedicated to Goddess Durga is considered an auspicious time and is celebrated with much fervour across the country.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2021

Watch Katy Perry call 'Hero' Orlando Bloom onstage to undo her corset

MUMBAI: Remember when we used to say #couplesgoals? Bringing that back for a sec to describe Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2021

Check out Adam Levine's new look and butterfly neck tattoo

MUMBAI: As fans well know, Adam Levine has this love for tattoos.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2021

Camila Cabello reveals some insight about Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: The Internet doesn't make it easy for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to date.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2021

Music Sensation Abhijeet Srivastava releases new single "Besharam Si Nazrein" on Springboard Records

MUMBAI: Furthering his reputation as one of the most promising young Indian artists of his generation, singer-songwriter Abhijeet releases his melodious single “Besharam Si Nazrein”.  Abhijeet’s music career has blossomed with several achievements in his kitty from independent singles to Bollywo

read more

RnM Biz

News
104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

News
YouTube Music introduced new record-shaped widget, now available in Android 12

MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more

News
Mirchi’s efforts for 100 Pipers’ “100 Gigs Play for a Cause” campaign enters the Limca Book of Records

MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more

News
Spotify won’t drain your iPhone battery, find out how

MUMBAI: Though there is nothing surprising about unexpected battery drain issues on iPhone, the cread more

News
Prasar Bharati completes recruitment of 2365 essential posts, no proposal to regularise casuals

NEW DELHI: Even as the Government has admitted that there are vacancies in Prasar Bharati, there read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ed Sheeran joins ‘The Voice’ as mentor

MUMBAI: The Voice is stepping up its "A Team." International superstar Ed Sheeran is officially joining the hit NBC reality singing competition as...read more

2
Watch Katy Perry call 'Hero' Orlando Bloom onstage to undo her corset

MUMBAI: Remember when we used to say #couplesgoals? Bringing that back for a sec to describe Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. read more

3
Gaana celebrates Amaal Mallik’s New Single ‘Pyaar Ek Tarfaa’ in Truly Groundbreaking Style

MUMBAI: India’s largest music streaming app, Gaana today released the brand new song of popular music director and singer, Amaal Mallik ‘Pyaar... Ek...read more

4
BIG FM celebrates Navratri in a grand manner with nine days of non-stop celebrations, music, games and much more!

MUMBAI: The festival of Navratri which is dedicated to Goddess Durga is considered an auspicious time and is celebrated with much fervour across the...read more

5
Post ‘Shubhaarambh’ from ‘Kai Po Che’, Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak team up for another romantic Garba track

MUMBAI: With the festive season commencing soon, singers Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak released their latest garba track ‘Bhamariyo’. The single is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games