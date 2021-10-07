Furtados School of music (FSM) to gamify music learning through music buddy

MUMBAI: Furtados Music, a brand who has always stood with music for decades, continues to spear head, through technology. Furtados School of Music (FSM), a pioneer in music education introduces one of its kind Music Buddy, an online assessment tool embedded with live teaching classes, to make the entire learning process fun-filled, offering a structured curriculum with the new tech support ‘Music Buddy.’
Music Buddy comes with an indulgent new way of teaching and learning for the teacher and student. It is not the regular practise which students already do at their home but is an online solution; it not only lets the students play / sing along the backing tracks and/or metronomes fed into the platform but also judges the students on how accurate they were. Most importantly, it is customised with FSM’s award winning curriculum. Music Buddy has been launched in partnership with Match My sound. FSM has taken advantage of the wonderful advancements in the field of technology. Considering the current pandemic, digital practices has changed the way we create, play, broadcast, and listen to music every fortnight; Furtados School of Music has been setting a trend in transforming the way we learn music.
Tanuja Gomes, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Furtados School of Music said "Practice is the key for excelling in Music" We at Furtados School of Music have never stopped to create musical innovation and we are glad to introduce you to a tool which will allow our students to practice anytime, anywhere on most internet enabled devices with instant feedback & flexibility that has never been offered before. Parents can now measure and watch how student’s performance and learning improves.
Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Furtados School of Music, said, "Music Buddy is a technology that will reshape music education and required advancement to the next step. Furtados School of Music has always been about improving the music space, providing a learning pedagogy which makes music education more engaging and inclusive, with the help of these technical upgrades, it is possible.” Parents will find this a great buddy, in motivating students to practise.
Music schools have indeed changed their entire operation to continue to carry out their mission and embrace distance learning, often without prior training in digital tools. The use of digital technology suddenly became necessary to ensure the continuity of music education and provoked teachers and students to discover and become aware of possibilities and limits of this alternative mode of musical teaching. Furtados School of Music is highlighting the difference between distance learning and the use of digital technology by providing learning situations. With ongoing transformations in musical practices, and in the pedagogical sphere in the digital age, FSM is enhancing digital uses in teaching and research issues on digital musical learning with Music Buddy to provide an exhilarating experience to all age groups.
MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more
MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more
MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more
MUMBAI: Though there is nothing surprising about unexpected battery drain issues on iPhone, the cread more
NEW DELHI: Even as the Government has admitted that there are vacancies in Prasar Bharati, there read more
MUMBAI: The Voice is stepping up its "A Team." International superstar Ed Sheeran is officially joining the hit NBC reality singing competition as...read more
MUMBAI: Remember when we used to say #couplesgoals? Bringing that back for a sec to describe Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. read more
MUMBAI: India’s largest music streaming app, Gaana today released the brand new song of popular music director and singer, Amaal Mallik ‘Pyaar... Ek...read more
MUMBAI: The festival of Navratri which is dedicated to Goddess Durga is considered an auspicious time and is celebrated with much fervour across the...read more
MUMBAI: With the festive season commencing soon, singers Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak released their latest garba track ‘Bhamariyo’. The single is...read more