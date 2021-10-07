For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Oct 2021 15:39

Check out Adam Levine's new look and butterfly neck tattoo

MUMBAI: As fans well know, Adam Levine has this love for tattoos.

The Maroon 5 singer debuted his latest ink in a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The design featured a butterfly landing on a spiderweb and was placed in the center of Levine's neck.
"Wise man once said…when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…," he captioned the photo, referencing the recent Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger outage before giving the tattoo artist a shout-out, "and his name was @nathan_kostechko."

Even Nathan Kostechko had to agree Levine "really went for it on this one," which is a pretty big statement considering the number of tattoos the Grammy winner has. From his arms and legs to his chest and back, Levine has several works of body art.

This wasn't the only recent change the "Payphone" star has made. He was also recently spotted in Los Angeles with bright blue hair.

The new 'do shouldn't come as a surprise to his followers as Levine has debuted several looks over the years. From rocking pink and platinum blonde locks to sporting mohawks and buzz cuts, the artist has enjoyed switching up his style.

