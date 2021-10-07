For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Oct 2021 15:32 |  By RnMTeam

Camila Cabello reveals some insight about Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: The Internet doesn't make it easy for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to date.

In a newly published Glamour interview, the "Havana" singer revealed the impact social media commentary about their romance can have. After all, they're no strangers to online trolls- Remember when they playfully clapped back at naysayers making fun of the way they kissed? "When stuff that's negative is out there, it's going to get to you," she told the website. "So yeah, that's very, very challenging."

However, the couple, who have been dating since 2019, have found a useful resource. As she told Glamour, "I feel like it's another thing therapy has been really helpful for."

Working on their mental health individually has not only strengthened them personally but also has been a pivotal tool in reinforcing their bond. "For better, for worse, we're very transparent with each other. I think that's why we can trust each other so much, because it's a very 3D human relationship," Cabello explained. "I'll be venting or ranting about something, and he'll be like, 'Have you talked to X about it?' And I'll be like, 'No. I've got to do a session.' And he'll do the same thing to me."

She continued, "I think even just the language of being like, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I've been distant with you or snappy with you. I'm just struggling and I'm feeling kind of anxious.' That level of transparency really helps a lot."

With open communication, they've also been able to pull back the curtain on their personal habits. "I have this pattern of eating a lot when I'm anxious or uncomfortable," she shared. "It's a comfort thing for me. I'll just kind of become unconscious and zombie-eat a lot, and then I'll feel sick."

Since Mendes is aware, he's able to help his girlfriend in times of need, including in the middle of a MTV Video Music Awards party. "At the VMAs party, I was like, 'I'm doing it.' And he was like, 'It's okay. You're doing it. That's okay. Let's just take a breath and not do that,'" she recalled. "It's really good for me to be able to talk about my patterns with someone."

Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes music Singer
